ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Here’s Why Warren Buffett Is Right and Dave Ramsey Is Wrong About Mortgages

gregoryricks.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinancial experts and investors may sometimes give conflicting advice – Warren Buffett and Dave Ramsey are no...

gregoryricks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas City Star

Warren Buffett and Cathie Wood Produce Similar Two-Year Returns

If you’re looking for a pair of star investors with diametrically opposed investment philosophies, Warren Buffett and Cathie Wood fit the bill. Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK.B) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B Report Buffett invests in tried-and-true blue-chip stocks, such as Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report and Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Ramsey
Person
Warren Buffett
Knowridge Science Report

Warren Buffett: Only these 3 newspapers are sustainable

According to Wikipedia, the decline of newspapers has been debated, as the industry has faced slumping ad sales, the loss of much-classified advertising and precipitous drops in circulation. In recent years, newspapers’ weekday circulation has fallen 7% and Sunday circulation 4% in the United States, their greatest declines since 2010....
MARKETS
Knowridge Science Report

Warren Buffett: Why I Think Bitcoin Is a Bubble

According to CNBC, Bitcoin has lost almost 50% of value since its November high. It was trading at around $35,000, about half of its value since a record high of $69,000 in November. And it’s not just Bitcoin. Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, sank nearly 10% to trade...
STOCKS
Dallas News

Motley Fool: The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett

Billionaire Warren Buffett publishes letters to shareholders annually that are always full of business and investing insights — and some about life. You’ll find dozens of years’ worth at BerkshireHathaway.com. Here are a few nuggets:. 1992: “The only value of stock forecasters is to make fortune tellers...
MARKETS
Markets Insider

The Fed is poised to hike interest rates this year. Warren Buffett has compared rates to gravity — and said they 'power everything in the economic universe'

The Federal Reserve is poised to hike interest rates in a bid to curb inflation this year. Warren Buffett has emphasized the critical importance of rates in valuing assets. The investor compared interest rates to gravity, and recommended ignoring predictions about them. Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage#Retirement Income
Inc.com

Warren Buffett Says 3 Life Choices Separate the Doers From the Imposters

Warren Buffett has captured our hearts and minds over the decades with such unconventional wisdom that it tends to defy today's business rationale. But you can't deny that when the Oracle of Omaha speaks, people listen. Or so they should. More important than that is being able to apply such rare wisdom. Take, for example, these three well-known Buffett life strategies of most doers and achievers. Simply act on them with positive intent and watch the magic happen.
ECONOMY
Knowridge Science Report

Warren Buffett: This Is What I Think About Apple

It is known that Warren Buffett is quite cautious when investing in high-flying tech stocks. But his attitude is different when it comes to Apple. From 2016, Warren Buffett started to buy Apple stock. By mid-2018, he owned about 5% of Apple. According to CNBC, Warren Buffett makes over $120...
STOCKS
Benzinga

How To Invest Like Warren Buffett: 3 Simple Rules

Warren Buffett is considered one of the greatest investors of all time because of the strong returns the “Oracle of Omaha” has generated for his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRKA)(NYSE:BRKB) over the years. Buffett uses a disciplined strategy and has rules in place to maximize gains and limit risks....
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's right-hand man called bitcoin 'rat poison' to protect casual buyers from crypto losses, veteran investor Guy Spier says

Warren Buffett's business partner, Charlie Munger, branded bitcoin as "rat poison" in 2013. Guy Spier, a value investor and one of the pair's disciples, recently said on the "We Study Billionaires" podcast that Munger was probably trying to protect everyday investors — and might not be as dismissive of cryptocurrencies as he seems.
STOCKS
Knowridge Science Report

Warren Buffett: Why I Have Never Bought Microsoft

Warren Buffett is known as a businessman and philanthropist. But he’s probably best known for being one of the world’s most successful investors. IBM. When he initially invested, Berkshire Hathaway bought 64 million shares at an average price of $170 per share, for a total value of $10.7 billion of IBM common stock.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

This Warren Buffett Recommendation Could Be Your Best Investment in 2022

Buffett is one of the most successful investors of our time. Here's one pick he suggests for everyday investors to grow wealth. When we think about big names in the investing space, it's hard to gloss over Warren Buffett. But while Buffett has been overwhelmingly successful at beating the market, it's not a strategy he advocates for everyday investors. Rather, Buffett is a firm believer in one investment that has the potential to make the average investor quite wealthy, only without the risk that could come with hand-picking stocks in an effort to outperform the broad market.
MARKETS
Inc.com

Here's How Warren Buffett Convinced Google's Reluctant Founders to Go Public

Imagine a world in which Google is a smaller private company, not the global behemoth Alphabet is today. Surprisingly, it almost happened. Google co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page were hesitant to go public because they feared that sharing control of the company with shareholders would force them to do things they didn't want to do. A chance meeting with Warren Buffett changed their minds. Buffett explained the two-tier stock structure that he used to retain control over Berkshire Hathaway, even though he did not own most of its stock. Brin and Page realized they could use a similar approach to keep control of Google, and when they launched their IPO they modeled their stock structure on Berkshire's.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy