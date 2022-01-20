Here’s Why Warren Buffett Is Right and Dave Ramsey Is Wrong About Mortgages

Imagine a world in which Google is a smaller private company, not the global behemoth Alphabet is today. Surprisingly, it almost happened. Google co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page were hesitant to go public because they feared that sharing control of the company with shareholders would force them to do things they didn't want to do. A chance meeting with Warren Buffett changed their minds. Buffett explained the two-tier stock structure that he used to retain control over Berkshire Hathaway, even though he did not own most of its stock. Brin and Page realized they could use a similar approach to keep control of Google, and when they launched their IPO they modeled their stock structure on Berkshire's.
