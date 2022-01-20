Here’s Why Warren Buffett Is Right and Dave Ramsey Is Wrong About Mortgages

Warren Buffett has captured our hearts and minds over the decades with such unconventional wisdom that it tends to defy today's business rationale. But you can't deny that when the Oracle of Omaha speaks, people listen. Or so they should. More important than that is being able to apply such rare wisdom. Take, for example, these three well-known Buffett life strategies of most doers and achievers. Simply act on them with positive intent and watch the magic happen.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO