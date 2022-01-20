ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roeland Park, KS

Make an Appointment for COVID Testing To Be Offered at the Roeland Park Community Center

roelandpark.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning Friday, January 21st, a new COVID-19 testing site, managed by KDHE, is available at the Roeland Park Community Center, 4850 Rosewood...

www.roelandpark.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Amy Schneider's "Jeopardy!" winning streak ends after 40 consecutive victories

"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider has finally been defeated. The long-running champ lost Wednesday's game to newcomer Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago. Schneider's loss comes after a 40-game winning streak, and just two days after she moved ahead of Matt Amodio into second place for consecutive wins on the quiz show. Only current host Ken Jennings has ever topped that. Schneider's total game winnings reached $1,382,800, putting her in fourth place for highest all-time regular season cash winnings on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Roeland Park, KS
Government
City
Roeland Park, KS
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
City
Home, KS
Roeland Park, KS
Health
The Hill

Progressives see Breyer retirement as cold comfort

Progressives greeted the news of Justice Stephen Breyer ’s forthcoming retirement with a mixture of relief and frustration — relief at the likelihood his replacement would yield a younger and more diverse liberal bloc on the court, and frustration his departure would do little to impede the steady march of the court’s six-member conservative majority.
CONGRESS & COURTS
newsnationnow.com

San Jose mayor defends rule requiring gun owners to pay fee

(NewsNation Now) — The mayor of San Jose said a new ordinance that requires gun owners to be insured and pay a $25 fee will subsidize the city’s response to gun injuries and deaths. San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo told NewsNation’s Leland Vittert the ordinance is about encouraging...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signage#Kdhe#Covid#Covidtests Gov
CBS News

U.S. responds to Russian demands amid military buildup

The U.S. ambassador to Moscow delivered a written response to Russia's demand that NATO halt its expansion and never allow former Soviet states, including Ukraine, to join the alliance. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said no such concessions will be made. Margaret Brennan reports.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy