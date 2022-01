Industry insider offers a bit more insight to what Sony’s State of Play could offer. Harry Potter fans were treated to a big event this year already. This year, we already have some content in the form of a reunion show rather than a new movie, novel, or game. HBO Max offered fans a reunion event with the various cast members and directors behind the Harry Potter films. Apparently, this reunion show went off without any big backlash. As a result, it could allow for the next game to get a new highlight soon.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO