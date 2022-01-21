ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Northbound Hwy 101 in San Francisco Reopens After Injury Crash Cleared

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 1 day ago



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An injury crash has been cleared after closing all northbound lanes of U.S. Hwy 101 at I-80 in San Francisco for over 90 minutes, according to authorities.

The KCBS Traffic Twitter account posted about the crash just before 6 p.m., saying traffic was slow from I-280. A later post placed the accident near the 9th Street exit.

At around 6:09 p.m., CHP confirmed that the traffic collision with injuries on northbound US-101 at I-80 E in San Francisco was blocking all lanes.

The 511.org Twitter account posted about the collision minutes later.

CHP said they had reopened the roadway as of shortly after 7:30 p.m. No details on the accident were provided.

