ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt, MN

Border Patrol Agents Rescue Five in Blizzard

cbp.gov
 4 days ago

PEMBINA N.D. — U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Grand Forks Sector stopped a smuggling attempt yesterday near Humboldt, Minnesota, rescuing five border crossers from treacherous, sub-zero conditions. During subsequent search and rescue operations, Canadian authorities discovered two children and two adults deceased. A Border Patrol agent...

www.cbp.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Texas Border Patrol Agents Seize $284K Worth Of Marijuana

EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents interdicted two narcotics smuggling attempts resulting in the seizure of more than 350 pounds of marijuana and three arrests. On Jan. 11, Harlingen Border Patrol Station agents responded to illegal activity near the Rio Grande in Harlingen. Suspecting an illegal entry had occurred, agents followed shoe prints leading away from the river into a sugar cane field and observed several subjects attempting to conceal themselves. Agents apprehended three subjects and observed two others return to Mexico. In the search for additional migrants, agents discovered five bundles of marijuana weighing more than 330 pounds, worth approximately $264,000. The marijuana and three subjects were transported to the station for further processing. The following evening, a Brownsville Border Patrol Station agent and his service K9 were searching in an area commonly used for narcotics and migrant smuggling near the Rio Grande in Brownsville. The service K9 alerted and led the agent to an abandoned bundle of marijuana weighing approximately 25 pounds, valued at more than $20,000.  
EDINBURG, TX
Wyoming News

Former Border Patrol chief: Texas doing federal government's job, holding line at U.S. border

(The Center Square) – The number of illegal immigrants apprehended at the southern border by the Texas Department of Public Safety in the past year has somewhat mitigated what is otherwise a huge problem because the Biden administration is failing to enforce U.S. immigration laws, a former U.S. Border Patrol executive says. While Texas is acting as the first line of defense at the southern border, former Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott said, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents want to do their jobs but...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Humboldt, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
cbp.gov

Laredo Sector Border Patrol stops marijuana smuggling attempt near El Cenizo

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents stopped a marijuana smuggling attempt near El Cenizo, Texas. The incident occurred during the evening of Jan. 16, when Laredo South Station agents detected six smugglers carrying bundles, crossing into the U.S. near El Cenizo. Agents intercepted the smugglers, causing them to drop the bundles and flee back towards the river. Agents seized the six bundles which weighed over 440 lbs. and an estimated street value of over $353,000. One undocumented individual was arrested in the vicinity of the seizure and taken into custody for further investigation.
LAREDO, TX
fox7austin.com

Migrant caravan causing worry for Border Patrol agents

Border Patrol agents are worried about another migrant caravan as officials have experience more than 1.6 million migrant run-ins form September 2020 to September 2021. That's four times the amount than the previous year. FOX's Chris DeMeo reports.
IMMIGRATION
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona border agents rescue stranded migrant from southern Arizona mountaintop

TUCSON, Ariz. - U.S Customs and Border Protection agents helped rescue a migrant stranded in the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson on Monday afternoon, officials said. The woman had made contact with the Arizona Air Coordination Center, who then coordinated the rescue with border agents. Authorities were able to locate...
TUCSON, AZ
NBC Los Angeles

Mexican Man Dies in Border Patrol Custody at Otay Mesa Port of Entry

The in-custody death of a 38-year-old Mexican national who was arrested by federal officers at the U.S.-Mexico border in Otay Mesa after allegedly sneaking into the United States was under investigation Thursday. On Wednesday, at around 1:45 p.m. a border patrol remote camera operator spotted nine suspected undocumented persons crossing...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Border Patrol#Immigration Policy#Border Crossing#Smuggling#Canadian#The Pembina Station#The U S Border Patrol#Cbp Air#Marine Operations
Shore News Network

Border Patrol Divers Recover Deceased Body from Gravel Pit

Del Rio, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector recovered a drowning victim, Jan. 7. Late Friday evening, agents from the Eagle Pass South Station responded to a call for assistance from Texas National Guard (TNG) soldiers. Agents were informed that two individuals ran into a nearby gravel pit, which was full of water, and one did not resurface. TNG told agents that the two individuals were part of a larger group observed running away from the soldiers.
DEL RIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
India
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
kyma.com

Agents rescue group of hikers and migrant lost in wilderness

OCOTILLO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents reported two separate recent events where they rescued six people in the Jacumba Wilderness near Ocotillo. Last Thursday, agents were dispatched after receiving a 911 call regarding two lost hikers. Agents were given the hikers' last known GPS location...
OCOTILLO, CA
cbp.gov

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents seize narcotics, vehicle

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents prevented a narcotic smuggling attempt and seized several bundles of marijuana in Laredo, Texas. The incident occurred on January 11, when Laredo North Station agents acted on a report of a suspicious vehicle traveling on Mines Road. Agents later discovered the abandoned gray SUV near exit 2 on I-35 after it had collided with a traffic sign. Inside the vehicle were five bundles of narcotics that were later identified as marijuana. The bundles had an approximate weight of nearly 391.3 lbs. with an estimated street value of $313,040.
LAREDO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Border Agents Rescue Illegal Immigrants from Coyotes, Cartels & the Desert.

EDINBURG, TX – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents and local law enforcement partners work together to disrupt dangerous human smuggling efforts on a regular basis. On Jan. 7, at approximately 6:00 p.m., Brownsville Border Patrol Station agents working near the River Bend subdivision in Brownsville observed...
EDINBURG, TX
KNOX News Radio

Border agents seize bushmeat at MSP airport

U.S. customs agents say they’ve confiscated bushmeat multiple times at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport since December. Customs and Border Patrol officers seized more than 100 pounds of bushmeat from U.S. citizens returning from Liberia. The travelers said on written and verbal declarations they had fish but further inspection revealed both fish and bushmeat in the same package. State agriculture officials say bushmeat is raw or minimally processed meat from wild animals such as monkeys, cane rats, bats and other primates. The meat can cause infection in humans and spread the Ebola virus. The confiscated bushmeat was destroyed.
AGRICULTURE
cbp.gov

14 Undocumented Individuals Found Inside of Trailer Home

YUMA, Ariz. – El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a United States citizen and 14 undocumented individuals found inside of a trailer home Sunday evening. At approximately 6:10 p.m., El Centro Border Patrol Sector Intelligence Unit (SIU) agents observed a grey Ford Escape demonstrating signs consistent with human smuggling, traveling through the Imperial County Sand Dunes, east of the city of Calexico, Calif, driving into the city of Yuma.
YUMA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy