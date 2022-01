Shooting red-dot sights for 50 years, Layne has learned a lot about how to make them more effective. Reflex optical sights have not been around for as long as telescopic sights, but they have been with us for quite a while. During my youth, I enjoyed occasional visits with my parents to a Sears, Roebuck store. Back then, the company sold rimfire and centerfire rifles and was first to introduce a gas-operated shotgun. The company also came out with an illuminated sight in 1955 called the Sears-Oxford Illuminated Sight. Powered by AAA batteries, the intensity of the dot superimposed in its non-magnified sight picture could be varied by turning a small knob on its rheostat.

