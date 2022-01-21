ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norco is a point-and-click adventure game with a unique Southern style

By Daniel Alvarez
Cover picture for the articleYou can now play the first act of Raw Fury’s new game. Raw Fury and Geography of Robots have announced that Norco, their new PC game, will be released in full in March 2022. In addition, the first act of the game is accessible for free beginning today for gamers who...

Related
Twinfinite

Best Adventure & Visual Novel Games of 2021

With much of the world still on edge or locked away during the second year of the pandemic, visual novels and narrative-driven games played a big part once again in entertaining the gaming world and telling memorable stories. As part of Twinfinite’s Game of the Year awards, here are the best adventure narrative & visual novel games of 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Throwback Japanese Adventure Game GOODBYE WORLD Announced

Publisher Flyhigh Works and indie Japanese developer YO FUJII announced GOODBYE WORLD, a new yet throwback narrative adventure game. GOODBYE WORLD is coming to Windows PC (via Steam) sometime in 2022. Here’s a new trailer:. Here’s a rundown on the game:. Relationships change. The Story. Programmer / game...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

12 Unique Weapons In Horror Video Games

Horror games have been slowly but steadily growing in popularity as of late. Many smaller development studios have been putting out some great works of the genre, and of course – there is no shortage of classics that already exist. Horror games are known for having some exquisite arsenals to take down those pesky creatures, so in this feature we are going to take a look at the best of the best of those.
VIDEO GAMES
dicebreaker.com

Legend of Zelda-style dungeons come to D&D and other tabletop RPGs in puzzle adventure Aberrant Reflections

A new tabletop roleplaying adventure aims to bring the puzzle-driven dungeons of The Legend of Zelda to the likes of Dungeons & Dragons and other RPGs. Aberrant Reflections was created by designer directsun as an attempt to make puzzles in tabletop roleplaying games more than an “afterthought”, drawing inspiration from the more complex puzzle-solving seen in the Zelda games and ‘Metroidvania’ genre, named for the Metroid and Castlevania series of video games. The designer previously released puzzley dungeon-crawl The Seers Sanctum, similarly inspired by the Legend of Zelda games.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
montereycountyweekly.com

Point and Click

Maybe it’s creativity that motivates you more than exercise – there’s still ample opportunity to get outside and spend a day roaming a neighborhood, documenting what’s around you. You can be low-key and grab your smartphone or a point-and-shoot camera. You can get fancy with a camera with multiple lenses. Or if you’re willing to go old-school, take your film camera – if you still have one – and load it with a roll of film (keep in mind you only have a set amount of frames). Regardless of your choice, the point of a street photography expedition is to get out and explore, have fun and be creative. The best part is that it can be done at any time of the day, capturing the slow awakening of a city, the hectic lunch hour in a downtown, or the multicolor lights, from warm to cool, that emanate from different sources at night. The same route can present a different challenge every day as you set out to capture faces and activities, vehicles or architecture. Street photography is a pleasant way to see or represent your town in different perspectives. Look for fun features (like the front yard pictured above). Focus on large scenes or little details that make a place unique: textures, shapes and colors. You can take images that show the place as it is or make it unrecognizable.
PHOTOGRAPHY
gamefreaks365.com

Relicta is free at Epic Games Store

Starting today, Relicta is free at Epic Games Store. The free game offers run until January 27 at 11 AM Eastern. Once you claim it, it’s yours to keep. Relicta is a first-person physics-based puzzle game where you need to creatively combine magnetism and gravity to unravel the secrets of Chandra Base.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Time Master launches on Steam

This 3D puzzle platformer has a fascinating tale and neatly timed challenges. MorpheusZ Games has announced that Time Master, its latest platformer and puzzle game, is now available on Steam. Time Master is a fun, completely voice-acted narrative full of shocks and humor that blends wonderfully created visuals with carefully crafted puzzles.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Colonize Mars with the new Humble Surviving Mars Bundle

The Humble Surviving Mars Bundle features $100 of games and DLC for cheap. Although it may not seem like it, Elon Musk has created the illusion of colonizing Mars in a large number of people. Every time we think more and more about the red planet, games like Surviving Mars give us a perspective of what it would be like to achieve that dream.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Leap closed beta starts today

Blue Isle Studios has announced that the Leap closed beta test is live starting at 1:00 PM Eastern Time. As we noted last week, Leap is a fast-paced multiplayer first-person shooter that allows up to 60 players to engage in epic conflicts, each armed to the teeth. As you enter the war, you will become an elite LEAP mercenary. Whether you fight for the United Earth Defense Coalition (UEDC) or the Exo-Terrans, whoever pays the most will have your trigger finger and your massive armament.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Model Builder coming soon to Steam

Tanks, planes, dragons… build whatever you want in Model Builder. Moonlit in collaboration with Green Man Gaming announced today that Model Builder, a new game for newbies and veterans to the miniatures hobby, would be released on Steam in February. Players can construct a wide range of models, including historical cars, pop culture figures, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Halo Infinite cyberpunk event Cyber Showdown is now live

Once again, after the new event was leaked, 343 Industries has made it official. 343 Industries has made public the latest Halo Infinite event via its Halo Waypoint site. The 343 Industries team continues to provide high-quality content, and they’ve now released a new colorful event that takes us to a cyberpunk world for all gamers to enjoy.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Gem Wizards Tactics is coming to Xbox and Switch

Lead your fantasy army in this new turn-based tactical game. Red Deer Games and Keith Burgun, an independent developer, have revealed Gem Wizards Tactics, a new game coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles. For hours of single-player excitement, Gem Wizards Tactics blends the basic tactical game structure with numerous battle mechanisms and randomly generated landscapes.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
gamefreaks365.com

For Honor is getting a new pirate hero

A slew of content arrives, setting the stage in For Honor‘s sixth year. For Honor Year 5 Season 4 Title Update 2.0 will be released next week, according to Ubisoft. With the release of this new update, the game will get a new playable hero archetype: the Pirates. The Pirates, armed with their signature cutlass and pistol, are the first of the Outlanders, a brand-new breed of Hero originating from far-flung lands.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Desolatium is pulpy point-and-click goodness with Cthulhu flair

Howard Philips Lovecraft's unnerving and vexing body of work has been a wellspring of inspiration for videogames, with everything from Quake to Bloodborne cribbing at least a little from the granddaddy of cosmic horror. Desolatium by Superlumen is looking like another worthwhile entry in the Lovecraftian videogame corpus. A first-person...
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Rainbow Six Extraction Review

Rainbow Six Extraction might not be the tactical sequel fans of the franchise were looking for, but it’s a hell of a lot of fun with friends. On paper, Rainbow Six Extraction probably isn’t what fans of the long-running tactical franchise were looking for from the next release. A slower-paced romp through a series of disconnected areas, shooting and stealthing my way through aliens wasn’t high on the list of things I was excited for. And while I had fun during the ten hours or so I’ve sunk into Extraction up until this point, I’m worried about the staying power of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Inua launches next month on PC, consoles and mobile devices

Experience a narrative point-and-click adventure game based on the mythology of the Great North. Iko and The Pixel Hunt, in collaboration with ARTE France, have announced that Inua: A Story in Ice and Time will be released in February on several platforms. We’ll investigate the secrets of Canada’s far north in this new point-and-click adventure game.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Tinykin is coming to PC and consoles this summer

See the world from a tiny perspective with the interstellar explorer Milo. Tinykin, a new game from Splashteam and Tiny Build, will be released this summer on PC and consoles. The experience that cosmic explorer Milo along with the people of the small Tinykin awaits them has been revealed via a dev vlog featuring co-directors Romain Claude and Marie Marquet.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Best gaming mice in 2022: Point-and-click perfection

A great gaming mouse can exponentially level up your experience with any title. You can fine-tune your headshots, improve your response time, and even play longer with better, more ergonomic equipment. But which mouse do you choose from a sea of the peripherals out on the market? It can be difficult to discern which features are helpful and which are gimmickry to help sell RGB lighting in a plastic package. Luckily, we've compiled this guide to help you figure out the best gaming mice to help fine-tune your mousing methods and gaming abilities. There are some important things to consider when...
ELECTRONICS

