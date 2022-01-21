Norco is a point-and-click adventure game with a unique Southern style

Maybe it’s creativity that motivates you more than exercise – there’s still ample opportunity to get outside and spend a day roaming a neighborhood, documenting what’s around you. You can be low-key and grab your smartphone or a point-and-shoot camera. You can get fancy with a camera with multiple lenses. Or if you’re willing to go old-school, take your film camera – if you still have one – and load it with a roll of film (keep in mind you only have a set amount of frames). Regardless of your choice, the point of a street photography expedition is to get out and explore, have fun and be creative. The best part is that it can be done at any time of the day, capturing the slow awakening of a city, the hectic lunch hour in a downtown, or the multicolor lights, from warm to cool, that emanate from different sources at night. The same route can present a different challenge every day as you set out to capture faces and activities, vehicles or architecture. Street photography is a pleasant way to see or represent your town in different perspectives. Look for fun features (like the front yard pictured above). Focus on large scenes or little details that make a place unique: textures, shapes and colors. You can take images that show the place as it is or make it unrecognizable.

