PARIS, Jan. 12, 2022 — Capgemini announced today it has set up a dedicated Lab and team of quantum technology experts from across the globe, to develop capabilities and coordinate research facilities aimed at the advancement of quantum technologies and exploration of their potential. In addition to Capgemini’s work to explore Quantum Communications and Quantum Sensing, the initiative also includes a collaboration with IBM to help clients build and maximize their engagements in the areas of Quantum Computing.

