Oil slips from 7-year high with Biden pledging to tackle prices

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOil slipped from the highest close since 2014 after President Joe Biden pledged to continue trying to lower prices and an industry report pointed to a modest increase in U.S. crude stockpiles. Futures in London dipped near $88 a barrel after advancing over the past three sessions. While Biden...

KX News

Why are oil prices high, and any relief in sight?

NEW YORK (AP) — Anyone who’s bought food, paid rent or looked for a used car recently has come up against the billowing inflation that has engulfed the U.S. economy. And, with surging oil prices keeping gasoline high, so has anyone who’s filled up a car. Energy costs have been one of the main drivers […]
dailyhodl.com

Biden Administration Preparing To Release Government-Wide Strategy for Dealing With Digital Assets: Report

The Biden administration is reportedly expected to take sweeping action on the digital asset space in the weeks ahead. According to a new Bloomberg report, a number of unnamed insiders reveal that senior administration officials plan to unveil an executive order that will provide details on the regulatory, economic and national security risks posed by digital assets.
Joe Biden
The Independent

Asian shares decline amid omicron, Fed, Ukraine jitters

Asian shares skidded Tuesday following a volatile day on Wall Street Inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and the possibility of conflict between Russia and Ukraine are overhanging markets.Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 1.7% to finish at 27,131.34. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped 2.5% to 6,961.60. South Korea's Kospi lost 2.7% to 2,717.38. Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 1.9% to 24,198.37, while the Shanghai Composite dipped 2.3% to 3,444.65. “The surprise turnaround in U.S. market overnight does not seem to provide any relief into Asia’s session today,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG. Toyota shares fell...
#Gas Prices#Petroleum#Crude Oil Prices#Goldman Sachs Group Inc#Iea#Saxo Bank
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show weekly U.S. supplies down for crude, up for gasoline

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies declined by 872,000 barrels for the week ended Jan. 21, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed a weekly inventory climb of 2.4 million barrels for gasoline, while distillate supplies fell by 2.2 million barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub edged down by 1 million barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 2.1 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for a weekly supply increase of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and an inventory decline of 1.6 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices moved slightly lower in the electronic trading session after the API data. March West Texas Intermediate crude was at $85.20 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $85.60 on the New York Mercantile.
jwnenergy.com

Saudi Aramco says oil demand’s nearing pre-pandemic levels

Saudi Aramco said demand for oil is nearing pre-COVID levels and reiterated that producers globally are investing too little in supply. “We are getting very close to pre-pandemic levels,” chief executive officer Amin Nasser told reporters on Monday in Dhahran, where the world’s biggest oil company is based. “We continue to see healthy demand in the future.”
jwnenergy.com

Ukraine jitters create ‘perfect storm’ for market spooked by Fed

A fresh bout of risk aversion spread across markets Monday amid growing concern over potential Russian military action against Ukraine and as investors braced for the Federal Reserve to confirm a hawkish policy tilt later this week. Haven currencies rallied and euro-area bonds advanced along with Treasures. The Swiss franc...
jwnenergy.com

Goldman says Russia conflict could curb gas flows indefinitely

Russian natural gas flows to Europe could be curtailed for “an indefinite period” if the nation’s new pipeline project to Germany is hit by sanctions as a result of escalating tensions over Ukraine, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The bank still assumes that the Nord Stream...
moneyweek.com

Oil price hits seven-year high after Abu Dhabi attack

Oil prices have hit a seven-year high amid fresh tensions in the Middle East. Houthi rebels in Yemen claimed responsibility for a drone attack on an oil storage site in Abu Dhabi that killed three people on Monday. Brent crude topped $88 a barrel on Tuesday and has risen 13% so far this year.
kfgo.com

Oil prices ease from 2014 high, supply concerns limit losses

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices slipped back on Thursday after hitting their highest levels since 2014 in the previous session on the back of strong demand and short-term supply disruptions, underlying factors that limited losses as investors took profits. Brent crude futures dropped 72 cents, or 0.81%, to $87.72...
OilPrice.com

Market Shrugs Off Biden's Readiness To Tackle Oil Price Rally

Crude oil prices dipped this week after the White House said there were still tools on the table to address the rising prices of the commodity but quickly regained ground in the latest sign that there are a lot more powerful factors at play when it comes to oil prices.
Reuters

Oil up, settles near 7-year highs after Iraq-Turkey pipeline outage

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled higher on Wednesday after a fire on a pipeline from Iraq to Turkey briefly stopped flows, increasing concerns about an already tight short-term supply outlook. Flows have resumed through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline that carries crude from northern Iraq, the second-largest producer in the...
Anchorage Daily News

International oil prices hit 7-year high, potentially driving further inflation

Oil prices climbed to their highest since October 2014 as the International Energy Agency said the market looked tighter than previously thought, with demand proving resilient to omicron. The global supply surplus is shrinking and oil demand is on track to hit pre-pandemic levels, according to a report from the...
Gephardt Daily

Oil prices rise to highest levels in 7 years amid supply pressures in Ukraine, Middle East

Jan. 18 (UPI) — Benchmark oil prices climbed to their highest level in seven years on Tuesday amid disruptions to supplies caused by COVID-19 and attacks in the Middle East. The price for Brent crude rose by 1.6% to nearly $88 per barrel, its highest mark since late 2014. The price for the U.S. crude benchmark, West Texas Intermediate, was up more than 2% to over $85 per barrel.
