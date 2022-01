USS Benfold (DDG-65) performed a freedom of navigation operation near the Paracel Islands on Thursday, U.S. 7th Fleet said in a news release. “The [People Republic of China’s] statement about this mission is false. USS Benfold conducted this FONOP in accordance with international law and then continued on to conduct normal operations in international waters. The operation reflects our commitment to uphold freedom of navigation and lawful uses of the sea as a principle. The United States is defending every nation’s right to fly, sail, and operate wherever international law allows, as USS Benfold did this week. Nothing PRC says otherwise will deter us,” U.S. 7th Fleet spokesperson Lt. Mark Langford said in a statement.

