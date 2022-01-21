ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Man in critical condition after being hit by car in central Fresno, CHP says

ABC30 Central Valley

 1 day ago

A man has been hospitalized after being hit by a car in central Fresno Thursday evening.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened northbound on Highway 41 near McKinley.

Officers say the man was trying to walk across the freeway from the shoulder to the center divider.

A car in the middle lane hit the man and he was launched several feet onto the pavement.

The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene and is cooperating with officers.

