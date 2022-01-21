ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Juggling Act: Searching for small comforts even as pandemic wears on, and on

Detroit News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn December, my 11-year-old began to re-read a series of books about...

www.detroitnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Even Nervous Dogs Love This Car Seat That Comes with a Bolster to Stay Comfortable on Rides

Taking your dog on a road trip might be a great bonding session for pet parents, but keeping them safe and comfortable in the car is just as important as other measures you have to do to keep them healthy (like bringing a water bottle or weatherproof jacket for the road). That's where a dog car seat comes in handy, and better to have one that keeps them steady as well as one that calms dogs with anxiety in the car.
PETS
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juggling#Pandemic
BGR.com

Mac & cheese recall affects nearly 200,000 boxes, so check your home now

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more Mac & cheese fans out there should check out their current home supply as there’s a new recall involving the beloved product. There’s nothing wrong with your Amy’s Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze, as long as you’re not allergic to milk or don’t suffer from other milk intolerances. But nearly 200,000 boxes of this particular variety of mac & cheese contain milk, which is a potential allergen that’s not included in the list of ingredients on the box. Amy’s Kitchen mac & cheese recall Amy’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Singer dies after deliberately catching COVID-19

A popular Czech folk singer who deliberately caught COVID-19 has died, her son says. Hanka Horka, who was not vaccinated, caught the virus from her son and husband, who are vaccinated but still caught it over the holidays, according to BBC News. The 57-year-old purposefully did not stay away from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ComicBook

McDonald's Launches One of Their Most Unusual Ice Cream Flavors Ever

The McDonald's menu has been chock-full of unique items, both worldwide and in regional locations. That has especially been the case for its dessert items — and apparently, that includes a unique new ice cream flavor in Thailand. According to a new report from ChewBoom, McDonald's is now debuting Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream in participating restaurants across Thailand. The dessert offers McDonald's signature vanilla soft serve covered in a chili paste sauce and shredded pork floss, which is a dried Asian meat product that is often topped on foods. The flavor combination apparently allots for "a rich, spicy, and meaty" ice cream taste. The only caveat is that the Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream is only available through Tuesday, April 5th.
RESTAURANTS
natureworldnews.com

80-Year-Old Man Spends 13 Years Building Shelters to House 60,000 Pairs of Swifts

John Stimpson, a retired salesman, turns 80. Stimpson is particularly proud of one accomplishment: he just fulfilled his aim of constructing 30,000 swift boxes, which could accommodate half of the UK's breeding population of 60,000 pairs. Dedication. Stimpson has been producing these oddly shaped boxes in his garage connected to...
ANIMALS
LIVESTRONG.com

What Causes Deep Boogers and How to Remove Them

Marygrace Taylor is a health and wellness writer based in Philadelphia. Her work has appeared in places like Parade, Glamour, Prevention, Family Circle, Women’s Health, Men’s Health, Shape and Greatist. Visit her at marygracetaylor.com. If you've found your way to this article, chances are you've got a problem....
HEALTH
BGR.com

These 2 popular frozen foods are being pulled from grocery store shelves

Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this first recall and its details.
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy