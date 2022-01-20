ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

American Queen Voyages To Host Eight Culinary Voyages in 2022

TravelPulse
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHY IT RATES: Travelers can experience these rich cultural destinations like never before, through the lens of food. – Lacey Pfalz, Associate Writer, TravelPulse. American Queen Voyages, part of the Hornblower Group, announces the cruise line’s Culinary Ambassador, Chef Regina Charboneau, will host eight sailings during the 2022 season. Featuring itineraries...

www.travelpulse.com

Comments / 0

Related
TravelPulse

How Will Air Travel Change in 2022?

Perhaps it’s easier to answer a question with a question. Given the last two years fighting a pandemic, how won’t it change is the more apt query?. COVID-19 is the first domino that has caused, and will continue to cause, every piece to fall and virtually everything that happens in the industry.
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

Atlas Ocean Voyages Urges Travelers To Go Global and Shop Local

It’s not uncommon for travelers to look for ways to do their part in supporting local economies during their trips, and people can do so by supporting small, local businesses in the destinations they visit. In addition to helping the economies, this also allows travelers to engage with new...
RECIPES
cruiseindustrynews.com

Peter Szyzska Named Director of Expedition for American Queen Voyages

American Queen Voyages announced Peter Szyszka will lead all expedition experiences as Director of Expedition for the cruise line. Ready for the company's first Alaska season with the Ocean Victory, Szyszka will oversee a seasoned expedition team with both unique expedition experience around the globe and in the most intimate territories of Alaska, the company said, in a press release.
ALASKA STATE
TravelPulse

Uniworld Announces New Stateroom Upgrade Program

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises has introduced a new program for receiving a stateroom upgrade. The Category+ program allows guests to bid on potential stateroom upgrades ahead of their departure. Adventures by Disney To Offer Three Enchanting River Cruise... Seabourn Launches 'This Is Your Moment Campaign'. The new system is powered...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Alaska State
cruiseindustrynews.com

Cunard Adds Over 150 Voyages for 2023 Season

Luxury cruise brand Cunard has unveiled over 150 new international voyages, sailing on its three ships between Apr. 23 and Dec. 15, 2023. According to a press release, the Queen Elizabeth, Queen Mary 2 and Queen Victoria, will call at 120 ports in 35 countries, with 23 late evening departures and 15 overnight stays with voyages between two nights and 37 nights in duration. The Queen Mary 2 will sail a program of 18 Transatlantic Crossings, with departures from both Southampton and New York.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
TravelPulse

22 Great Mexican Coastal Destinations for 2022

Mexico's coastal cities have long drawn tourists who want to experience the warm blue waters and sandy beaches of the beautiful country. Although some cities have gained international fame for their resort offerings, there are some extraordinary coastal destinations that offer a more relaxed experience. In this guide, we'll show you how diverse Mexico's coastal cities are and the wide range of experiences offered in each one.
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

Adventures by Disney To Offer Three Enchanting River Cruise Vacations in 2023

Adventures by Disney is offering 27 itineraries along the Rhine, Danube and Seine Rivers in Europe for guests to choose from in 2023. And with seasonal sailings – like an Oktoberfest and Christmas market itineraries – these tailored river cruises are ideal for travelers who want to get the most out of their vacation.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Cunard Unveils 150 New Voyages for 2023

Cunard has unveiled over 150 new international voyages for its 2023 sailing seasons onboard the Queen Mary, the Queen Elizabeth and the Queen Victoria ships. The sailings are all expected to sail between April 23 and December 15, 2023. With 120 ports across 35 different countries, the cruise line will also offer 23 late evening departures and 15 overnight stays. Past guests can book beginning February 1, 2022, while bookings open for sale for everybody on February 2, 2022.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mississippi River#United States#Distillery#North America#The Hornblower Group#Globus#Nashville Hot Chicken
TravelPulse

The State of Cheap Flights in 2022

Scott's Cheap Flights has released its third annual State of Cheap Flights report, a deep-dive analysis into the landscape of air travel right now. The SOCF is full of fascinating findings but perhaps the most important for budget-conscious travelers is that we remain in the golden age of cheap flights, with economy prices still among the lowest they've ever been.
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

American Queen Voyages, Rocky Mountaineer Unveil Pre and Post Packages

American Queen Voyages has joined forces with Rocky Mountaineer to offer pre- and post-cruise “Landscapes & Luxury Rocky Mountaineer City Stay” packages in conjunction with Ocean Victory’s inaugural season from May to September 2022. The luxury packages include rail journeys through the Canadian Rockies between Calgary and...
TRAVEL
Travel Weekly

Maiden voyage delay for Emerald Cruises’ Azzurra

Emerald Cruises’ first oceangoing luxury superyacht, Emerald Azzurra, will depart on its maiden voyage on March 11, after its debut was delayed from January. In November, the new 100-passenger ship successfully completed its first sea trials ahead of a planned maiden voyage on January 28, 2022. But now the...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Vancouver, CA
EDMTunes

Groove Cruise Orlando Announces Outstanding Daily Lineups for 2022 Voyage!

We are finally in 2022, and for that, we couldn’t be happier. While the last year+ hasn’t been the most pleasant, from the looks of it, things are about to get much better. If you happen to be attending this year’s Groove Cruise Orlando, I’m sure you would agree with these sentiments, entirely. If not, there is still time to make the trip! While there have been a few changes to the itinerary due to recent events, the GC voyage remains the same and will feature 4+ days of non-stop partying. Another thing that remains the same, is that of the lineup. Speaking of which, the captains over at Groove Cruise recently dropped the daily schedules, which I am happy to be sharing with you today.
ORLANDO, FL
The Mint Hill Times

We Cruised With Virgin Voyages Part 7

CHARLOTTE – Not being technical wizards by any means (just ask Paul at Nerds here in MintHill), we were not using an app for Virgin that we had downloaded on our phone. It was suggested we go to the “Red Desk” on deck 7 for help. We did so, and they set up our phone so we could do so many things with the app. They helped us set up dinner reservations on our phone for every night during our cruise at one of the 8 dining restaurants on the ship. We could confirm, change, and even look at the menus right on the app on our phones. As if that was not enough, we could find out where the venue was, whether there were alternate times available, look at pictures of the venue. We also found out the Red Desk was our go-to place for help, whatever the need. There were shore excursion people to help you, dining staff, entertainment staff, just about anything you wanted to know, they had the answer. It became my go-to place during the entire voyage. I actually learned a good deal about technical things there just in conversation. I worked with 10different people there and everyone was patient and very knowledgeable. There were very few times that there was a wait for help. Here we go again, Innovative#6.
MINT HILL, NC
TravelPulse

Carnival Cruise Line To Expand Embarkation Requirements

Carnival Cruise Line announced on January 21 that it will be expanding its embarkation requirements and will now be the largest cruise line to implement the VeriFLY app for its U.S. ports. The cruise line will begin using VeriFLY this Saturday, January 23 at Port Canaveral under a pilot testing...
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

Accor to Open the First MGallery Hotel & Residences in Mexico in 2024

WHY IT RATES: The first MGallery Hotel & Residences in Mexico is expected to be one of Tulum's best eco-friendly retreats when it opens in 2024.– Lacey Pfalz, Associate Writer, TravelPulse. Accor, a world-leading hospitality group, in partnership with Inmobilia, the leading premium real estate developer in Southern Mexico,...
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

MSC Cruises USA Extends Flexible-Booking Policy

MSC Cruises USA has extended its flexible-booking policy through March 31, 2022, for voyages departing through March 31, 2023, the company said in an email to travel advisors. “As part of our commitment to you, our valued travel advisors, we are constantly updating our policies and programs to help support you and your business,” the email said. “As we continue to navigate through these unprecedented times, we hope these changes will give you and your clients the flexibility and the options you need.”
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

Air France To Add Quebec City As Fourth Canadian Destination

Air France is expanding its services to Canada, the airline’s second largest long-haul market in terms of seats offered. Beginning May 17, AF will fly from Paris-Charles de Gaulle to Quebec City's Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB), with three weekly flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Flights will be...
WORLD
TravelPulse

Travelers Can Now Sleep in a Geodesic Dome in Peru

Travelers looking to enjoy one of the most unique accommodation experiences in the world can now do so in Peru at the luxury boutique hotel and retreat center StarDome Peru, located high in the Andes mountain range. Located in the Sacred Valley between Cusco and Machu Picchu, StarDome Peru is...
WORLD
TravelPulse

American Cruise Lines To Build Fleet Of Catamaran-Style Cruisers

With cruising close to home in high demand, American Cruise Lines has announced a major expansion plan, with the goal to create a 12-ship fleet of 109-passenger catamaran-style vessels. The first is expected to debut in summer 2023. The ships will have a hybrid river-expedition design, with many of the...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy