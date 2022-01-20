American Queen Voyages To Host Eight Culinary Voyages in 2022

CHARLOTTE – Not being technical wizards by any means (just ask Paul at Nerds here in MintHill), we were not using an app for Virgin that we had downloaded on our phone. It was suggested we go to the “Red Desk” on deck 7 for help. We did so, and they set up our phone so we could do so many things with the app. They helped us set up dinner reservations on our phone for every night during our cruise at one of the 8 dining restaurants on the ship. We could confirm, change, and even look at the menus right on the app on our phones. As if that was not enough, we could find out where the venue was, whether there were alternate times available, look at pictures of the venue. We also found out the Red Desk was our go-to place for help, whatever the need. There were shore excursion people to help you, dining staff, entertainment staff, just about anything you wanted to know, they had the answer. It became my go-to place during the entire voyage. I actually learned a good deal about technical things there just in conversation. I worked with 10different people there and everyone was patient and very knowledgeable. There were very few times that there was a wait for help. Here we go again, Innovative#6.

MINT HILL, NC ・ 14 DAYS AGO