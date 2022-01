I’m “biast” (pro): I’m desperate for movies by and about women, especially marginalized women; love the cast. Everything about Passing, the astonishing and just-plain-satisfying debut of actor Rebecca Hall as a writer and director, feels like a revelation. This is a movie that is simultaneously incredibly modern, like it could only have been made today, but also could be a little treasure rediscovered from pre-Code Hollywood. Not just because it’s based on a novel, by Nella Larsen, from 1929. And not just because of Hall’s choices to shoot in black-and-white and in an old-fashioned square aspect ratio. But because it feels like Passing could have been one of the movies that inspired that absolute bastard Will H. Hays to implement his censorious code.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO