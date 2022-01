Guess what? I got Covid! We went to the hospital for our special Covid test that the Japanese require for anyone coming to Japan. Even Diplomats and their families have to present a negative test form. Luckily Doctor Gregory said she could fill out the form, even though it was in Japanese! My Dad works for the government and he is going to Japan to work in the Embassy and I will attend the American School in Japan. My mom is going to learn Japanese cooking and flower arranging and stuff. I was so happy we were finally on our way.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO