Time to Schein: Actions Speak Louder Than Words, Mike McCarthy

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam Schein shares his thoughts on Mike McCarthy...

Dan Quinn news: Would Jerry Jones move on from Mike McCarthy if NFL team offers Cowboys DC its head coach job?

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is drawing interest from almost every NFL team with a head coaching vacancy, but people around the league believe that the franchise could make a move and keep him — perhaps as head coach. Adam Schefter joined Postseason NFL Countdown Sunday morning and relayed that NFL sources are waiting to see what happens with the Cowboys if or when Quinn is offered a job, as head coach Mike McCarthy's status remains unconfirmed by owner Jerry Jones.
Cowboys News: McCarthy moving forward, McAdoo moving on, Sean Payton speculation moving needle

The Cowboys are out of the postseason, but they’re right in the thick of things as far as the annual coaching carousel is concerned. Mike McCarthy is standing by his opinion that his job is completely secure, even while talk is getting louder about the chances of an imminent return to Dallas by a Jones family favorite. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn remains the hottest ticket in town, as two teams have booked him for a second interview for a head coaching position. One Dallas defensive assistant is getting calls, too… and another staffer has already accepted an offer elsewhere. Meanwhile, we’re looking at who might replace Quinn if he takes one of the multiple offers he’s sure to get.
Michael Irvin Speaks on Firing Mike McCarthy, Who is to Blame for Cowboys Playoff Loss

There may not be anyone who is more vocal and passionate about the Dallas Cowboys than Hall of Famer Michael Irvin who spent his entire 12-year career with the organization and won three Super Bowls. So, when the Cowboys suffered a devastating loss at home in the wild-card round to the San Francisco 49ers after a 12 win season, he wasn’t going to bite his tongue.
Dak Prescott
Shaq: Cowboys need to fire Mike McCarthy and go Prime Time

The Big Aristotle has a big idea for Big D: fire head coach Mike McCarthy and replace him with Deion Sanders. TMZ reports Newark, N.J. native and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal talked about the Dallas Cowboys on a recent episode of “The Big Podcast With Shaq.”
Look: NFL Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On The Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, 42-36, in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening. The game was a wild one, with several lead changes in the game’s final two minutes. Ultimately, the Chiefs were able to force overtime, before scoring the game-winning touchdown on a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.
Aaron Rodgers Shoots Down 1 Possibility For His Future

Saturday night’s divisional round loss could very well have been the Aaron Rodgers final game as a Green Bay Packer. With a number of players headed for free agency, the future of the Packers remains very much up in the air. But according to the three-time MVP, he’s not...
Steelers Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Dwayne Haskins

With Ben Roethlisberger retiring, there are a lot of eyes on the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ remaining QB room – specifically on Dwayne Haskins. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Haskins is going to be getting another shot in 2022. On Sunday he reported that the Steelers plan to place a restricted free agent tender on him.
Bruce Arians Sends Clear Message About Tom Brady’s Future

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians doesn’t want quarterback Tom Brady to feel rushed in making a decision for next season. There have been numerous rumors the last few days on how Brady may call it a career after this season, but there’s been no formal announcement. Arians confirmed...
Matthew Stafford has great quote about Bucs’ defensive mistake

The Los Angeles Rams used a huge play late to stun the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, and quarterback Matthew Stafford was well aware of how it happened. Stafford found wide receiver Cooper Kupp for a 44-yard gain that set the Rams up in field goal range just before time expired in the fourth quarter. The play came against what was supposed to be an all-out blitz, which left Kupp alone with safety Antoine Winfield Jr. In a one-on-one matchup, Kupp was always going to win. You can see the play in question here.
