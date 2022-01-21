ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Best bets to lead the NFL divisional round in passing, rushing, receiving yards

By C Jackson Cowart
theScore
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe fell short on our best bets for the Wild Card Weekend but came tantalizingly close in a few markets - including falling a yard shy on one of our favorite receiving targets. Can we close the deal this time in the divisional round?. Most passing yards. PLAYER ODDS....

www.thescore.com

Comments

Syracuse.com

Tom Brady shares thoughts on Josh Allen, Bills’ performance vs. Patriots

Something clicked for the Buffalo Bills in the second half of their matchup this season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Trailing 24-3 at halftime, Buffalo would turn the tables on Tampa Bay and outscore them 24-3 in the second half to force overtime. The Bills would fall short in overtime, but from that point on Buffalo was a different team.
NFL
The Spun

Tyrann Mathieu Has Telling Comment About Josh Allen

On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will square off in what should be an excellent matchup. Speaking to reporters this Thursday, Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu addressed the problems that Bills quarterback Josh Allen presents to a defense. In addition to having a strong arm, the Wyoming product is a great runner.
NFL
FanSided

KC Chiefs vs. Bills: Writers predict Divisional Round results

If our staff of contributing writers is in any way representative of Chiefs Kingdom as a whole, then it means that there’s cautious optimism about Sunday mixed with definite respect for the talent and ceiling of the visiting Buffalo Bills for this week. Surveying our own writers at Arrowhead...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN’s Booger McFarland Names The “Most Dangerous” QB In NFL Playoffs

For the most part, the eight teams remaining in the NFL playoffs all boast quarterbacks that ranked among the top passers in the league this season. Veterans like Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, along with younger gunslingers like Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow, will lead their teams to battle during this weekend’s divisional round.
NFL
CBS Boston

Josh Allen Opens Up About His Postgame Chat With Bill Belichick

FOXBORO (CBS) — Bill Belichick isn’t usually in a very chipper mood when his Patriots lose. That goes tenfold when his team gets embarrassed in a playoff game, and the Patriots were certainly embarrassed by the Bills in a 47-17 drubbing in the Wild Card Round over the weekend. But even if he wasn’t in a particularly good mood following his team’s defeat, Belichick made sure to seek out the guy who was most responsible for that loss. That would be Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who led Buffalo to the end zone on all seven of the team’s drives before the...
NFL
NFL

NFL Divisional Round game picks: 49ers over Packers among three upsets this weekend

29-23 ML: +155 · 11-7 (No. 4) WHERE: Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tenn.) I love watching Joe Burrow play football. He’s capable of taking over against any defense, including a Titans group that hasn’t played a top-10 quarterback in a couple months and just two weeks ago allowed Davis Mills to come back on them. But I worry about almost everything beyond the Bengals’ skill-position talent in this matchup.
NFL
NFL odds: Buccaneers over Rams is the bet you need to make (and more)

After a lackluster Super Wild Card Weekend, we have some monster contests in the divisional round. The two AFC favorites meet in Kansas City, the Rams head to Tampa Bay and the upstart Bengals try to continue their magical season. So what will I be wagering on this weekend? Let's...
NFL
The Spun

Randy Moss Has Bold Comment About Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes will square off for the second straight postseason, as the Bills and Chiefs are set to kickoff this Sunday night. Last year, the Chiefs defeated the Bills in the AFC Championship. Mahomes had 325 passing yards and three touchdowns in that game. The Bills avenged...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams

Josh Allen is one of the most promising quarterbacks in the NFL. The young Buffalo Bills QB did not have some grand story entering the NFL. He would have to go through a junior college and then through the University of Wyoming to get to the league. However, ever since his breakout season in 2020, he absolutely dominated, even leading the Bills to a deep playoff run in 2021. Allen is not alone on his journey, as he has shared all of his moments, positive and negative, for the past four years with his girlfriend Brittany Williams. Williams is a pilates instructor that also grew up in Firebaugh, a small town in Fresno County, California. She is immensely important for Allen’s success in the last few NFL seasons. Without further ado, here is Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams.
NFL
theScore

Bengals overcome 9 Titans sacks to reach AFC title game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals just keep ending postseason droughts, and their latest victory has them in their first AFC championship game in 33 years. Rookie Evan McPherson kicked a 52-yard field goal as time expired, lifting the fourth-seeded Bengals past the top-seeded Tennessee Titans 19-16 on Saturday to end the NFL's longest active road playoff skid.
NFL

