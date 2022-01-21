Best bets to lead the NFL divisional round in passing, rushing, receiving yards

Josh Allen is one of the most promising quarterbacks in the NFL. The young Buffalo Bills QB did not have some grand story entering the NFL. He would have to go through a junior college and then through the University of Wyoming to get to the league. However, ever since his breakout season in 2020, he absolutely dominated, even leading the Bills to a deep playoff run in 2021. Allen is not alone on his journey, as he has shared all of his moments, positive and negative, for the past four years with his girlfriend Brittany Williams. Williams is a pilates instructor that also grew up in Firebaugh, a small town in Fresno County, California. She is immensely important for Allen’s success in the last few NFL seasons. Without further ado, here is Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams.

