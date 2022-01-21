ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Sounders FC Re-Signs Defender Alex Roldan

By Sounders FC Communications
soundersfc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE, WASH. – Sounders FC today announced that it has re-signed defender Alex Roldan to a three-year contract from 2022-2024, with a club option for 2025. The 25-year-old returns to Seattle after a breakout 2021 season for both Sounders FC and the El Salvador National Team. A 2021 MLS All-Star Game...

www.soundersfc.com

Chicago Tribune

The Chicago Fire acquire Kacper Przybyłko from the Philadelphia Union, filling a big need at striker. But more moves are needed if they want Ezra Hendrickson’s ‘progressive possession’ to be successful.

The Chicago Fire kick off their new season in a little more than a month with plenty of work to be done if they hope to reach the Major League Soccer playoffs for the first time since 2017. But one of those needs might have been addressed. The Fire on Saturday acquired Polish striker Kacper Przybyłko from the Philadelphia Union for $1.15 million in allocation money split over two years. ...
MLS
soundersfc.com

Bruin is Back: Sounders striker rejoins club for his sixth season in Seattle

The Dancing Bear is back for an encore performance. The Seattle Sounders announced on Thursday that striker Will Bruin, who first joined the club in 2017, has agreed to a contract extension that will keep him the Pacific Northwest for the 2022 season. “First of all, I love being part...
MLS
CBS Boston

Arsenal Reportedly Make ‘Strong Bid’ For Revolution Goalkeeper Matt Turner

BOSTON (CBS) — New England Revolution goalkeeper has been on a rapid ascent in recent years, rising from an undrafted player in 2016 to the best keeper in MLS to becoming the potential starting goalkeeper for Team USA. Now, his career arc may be making another significant jump. According to Taylor Twellman, Arsenal have made a “strong bid” for Turner. 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 Breaking news!!@Arsenal have put in a strong bid for @headdturnerr from the @NERevolution today. What a great opportunity for both the player & franchise to further enhance their brand. What a great time to be a #NERevs supporter. #MLS — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) January 20, 2022 The 27-year-old Turner has played 97 matches for the Revolution since 2018, earning Goalkeeper Of The Year honors in 2021. He was an All-Star in 2021, earning game MVP honors during his appearance. Turner also made his international debut in 2021, going 9-1-2 for Team USA and earning Best Goalkeeper and Best XI honors in the Concacaf Gold Cup.
MLS
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Columbus Crew signs defender Will Sands following trade with New York City FC

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Crew announced Friday the signing of defender Will Sands through the 2023 season with options for 2024 and 2025. The Crew acquired Sands' MLS Homegrown Priority from New York City FC in exchange for $50,000 in General Allocation Money for 2022 with potential for additional money based on performance incentives.
MLS
sounderatheart.com

Fredy Montero re-signs with Sounders

There might not have been a player who offered more bang for the buck in 2021 than Fredy Montero. After joining the Sounders on a veteran minimum contract, the 34-year-old proceeded to post a 7-goal, 6-assist season that put him among the team leaders in both categories while also extending on his team-record 68 all-competitions goals. It’s little surprise that he’ll be back on a similarly team-friendly deal in 2022, the team announced on Friday. Like last year’s contract, this one includes a team option for 2023.
MLS
timbers.com

Thorns FC re-sign defender Kelli Hubly

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland Thorns FC today announced that the club has signed defender Kelli Hubly to a two-year contract. “We are pleased to re-sign Kelli. She is a player who has shown tremendous growth during her time in Portland, exhibiting a strong work ethic and commitment to the club,” said Karina LeBlanc, Thorns FC general manager. “She has played an integral role in not only our success on the field but helping to establish a strong foundation off the field.”
PORTLAND, OR
soundersfc.com

Fredy Montero poised for another big season after re-signing with the club

The club announced on Friday that Montero, a member of the 2009 inaugural MLS squad, has decided to extend his stay in Seattle, re-signing for the 2022 season. Montero returned to the Rave Green last year after almost a decade in South America, Europe and Vancouver, making an immediate impact on a Sounders side that finished second in the Western Conference on 60 points.
MLS
netsrepublic.com

Re-Signed: Gotham FC Locks Down Attacking Duo for 2022 Season

Gotham FC’s two leading goal scorers will be extending their stays in New York/New Jersey, the club announced Thursday. Gotham has re-signed both Margaret Purce and Ifeoma Onumonu to a two-year and one-year deal respectively — and in doing so have retained one of the NWSL’s most effective attacking duos for the 2022 NWSL season.
SOCCER
