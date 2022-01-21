Sounders FC Re-Signs Defender Alex Roldan

BOSTON (CBS) — New England Revolution goalkeeper has been on a rapid ascent in recent years, rising from an undrafted player in 2016 to the best keeper in MLS to becoming the potential starting goalkeeper for Team USA. Now, his career arc may be making another significant jump. According to Taylor Twellman, Arsenal have made a “strong bid” for Turner. 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 Breaking news!!@Arsenal have put in a strong bid for @headdturnerr from the @NERevolution today. What a great opportunity for both the player & franchise to further enhance their brand. What a great time to be a #NERevs supporter. #MLS — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) January 20, 2022 The 27-year-old Turner has played 97 matches for the Revolution since 2018, earning Goalkeeper Of The Year honors in 2021. He was an All-Star in 2021, earning game MVP honors during his appearance. Turner also made his international debut in 2021, going 9-1-2 for Team USA and earning Best Goalkeeper and Best XI honors in the Concacaf Gold Cup.

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO