Patch 12.2 will bring a new champion, balance changes, and more. League of Legends has released Patch 12.1, starting off 2022 with a handful of item and champion changes along with some fancy new Elderwood skins. That’s not all players of the MOBA can expect during the new year, and Riot Games is generating plenty of hype with a new video showing everything coming to League during the next twelve months. From gameplay updates to new champions, 2022 is looking like another packed year for the title, which saw 180 million players worldwide in October 2021.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO