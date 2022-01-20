ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Virtual landowner 101 class on Jan. 31

By Contributed
observer-me.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is so much to learn about the woods in your own backyard. Whether you have a few acres in the suburbs or a few hundred out in...

observer-me.com

Comments / 0

Related
observer-me.com

UMaine Extension webinar on winter care of equines Feb. 1

University of Maine Cooperative Extension is offering an online workshop about best practices for winter care of equines from noon to 2 p.m. on Feb. 1. Workshop topics include winter health issues and options for fresh water, as well as mud management around the farmstead. Donna Coffin, UMaine Extension professor, and Dr. Beth McAvoy, consulting veterinarian and chief financial officer of Foxcroft Large Animal Veterinary Associates in Dover-Foxcroft, will lead the workshop.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landowner#The Maine Forest Service
observer-me.com

Applications sought for Maine Youth Wilderness Leadership Program

Maine high school sophomores and juniors are eligible to apply for an incredible wilderness adventure in Baxter State Park this summer. Every year, Friends of Baxter State Park invites students from across Maine to take part in our Maine Youth Wilderness Leadership Program. The goal of this program is to cultivate and inspire the next generation of Maine’s wilderness leaders.
MAINE STATE
unm.edu

Polli headlines Harwood virtual event Jan. 26

The Harwood Museum of Art hosts University of New Mexico professor of Art and artist Andrea Polli along with artist Marina Zurkow in Remote Possibilities: Envisioning Climate Futures, a virtual conversation about the role of environmental art in cultivating resistance, reciprocity, and resilience in the face of uncertain climate futures. The virtual event will be held Wednesday, Jan. 26, from 6 to 7 p.m.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
observer-me.com

Helicopters and rocket nets are vital tools for monitoring Maine’s moose

To help protect moose, state officials sometimes must take extreme measures. Among them is the annual capture and collaring of calves. During the first week of January, a helicopter crew from Native Range, a Nevada-based company specializing in capturing wildlife, visited Wildlife Management District 4 in the North Maine Woods, where it captured and placed GPS tracking collars on 70 young moose.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
The St. Augustine Record

Celebrating squirrels, the masters of gardening mayhem

Squirrels just don’t get much respect. Aside from those little wooden chairs that attach to a tree and hold a cob of corn for them to gnaw on, squirrels are pretty much persona non grata in the garden. Squirrels are the butt of jokes, not to mention the root of that term “squirrely,” which fits their personalities to a T.
ANIMALS
observer-me.com

Spring bear hunt might help deer herd

In the St. Lawrence seaway, Anticosti Island’s whitetail deer population is flourishing with upwards of 50 deer per square mile. During the first day of my hunt there I saw 36 deer!. As a Maine deer hunter, you can’t help but ask yourself this question: what is the variable...
MAINE STATE
observer-me.com

UMaine, UNH Extensions offer ways to extend the growing season Feb. 7

ORONO – University of Maine Cooperative Extension and University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension will offer a webinar for home gardeners about how to extend the growing season from 6–7:15 p.m. on Monday, Feb 7. “Extending the Gardening Season in New England” includes season-extension strategies ranging from targeted...
ORONO, ME
observer-me.com

Shirley Bog Trail Busters trail report

SHIRLEY — We only got half the predicted snowfall last week which is not good for the woods trails. Had the big groomer out Friday, Jan. 21 and groomed from ITS 85 to ITS 86. Had the Expedition out Sunday night, Jan. 23 and groomed the Bypass Trail. Even with lack of snow last week, with the cold weather the trails are in excellent condition.
LIFESTYLE
observer-me.com

United Way of Eastern Maine announces geographic expansion

BANGOR – Strengthening communities has never been more important, making this the optimal time for United Way of Eastern Maine and United Way of Mid Maine to officially align service areas, with the mutual goal of increasing impact both locally and across the region. As of Dec 31 all of Somerset County and the five Waldo County towns previously served by United Way of Mid Maine, will now be served by the United Way of Eastern Maine. The leadership of both UWs have initiated plans to ensure increased efficiencies and a seamless transition for the region.
BANGOR, ME
observer-me.com

Kiwanis serves the community all year long

It’s the middle of January already! Anyone still thinking about Christmas? Yes! The Kiwanis Club of Dover-Foxcroft is already starting to prepare for next year. In 2021 we were able to provide gifts, coats, boots, and even turkey dinners (thanks to the Abner Wade Lodge and 5th Masonic District of Maine) to 177 children from 80 families. Many organizations, churches, businesses, and friends from as far south as Virginia and as far west as Wisconsin shopped, donated, knitted, and crocheted hats and gloves, built beautiful wooden doll cradles and trucks, sewed quilts, purchased toys, Legos, books, and bicycles. So many people were inspired to volunteer their hands and money to children in our community. We are so grateful to everyone who played a role in bringing big smiles to children’s faces throughout the area and bringing great relief to worried and stressed-out parents during this past holiday season.
DOVER-FOXCROFT, ME
observer-me.com

Maine has 2 kinds of eagles and several other pairs of bird species

We interrupt this column for a special bulletin. I saw the Steller’s sea eagle. The jinx is broken. The curse is lifted. It did not fly away moments before I got there. Many people are still seeing this enormous foreigner at its current stomping grounds in Boothbay. We now...
MAINE STATE
observer-me.com

DeWitt-Jones Realty celebrates growth over 40-plus years

MILO — When Donna Jones became the new owner of the realty company where she had worked for the past decade, she was nervous because she badly wanted to succeed and carry on the legacy of the business. She thought to herself, “Oh my God, can I do it?...
MILO, ME
observer-me.com

Applications open for CEI’s Child Care Business Lab

BRUNSWICK – To address the shortage of child care providers in rural Maine, Coastal Enterprises, Inc. is offering its Child Care Business Lab starting in March. CEI is currently accepting applications for the 2022 Child Care Business Lab for people living in Aroostook, Franklin, Hancock, Oxford, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Somerset, and Washington counties. Applications are due Feb. 18 at 5 p.m. The application and more information are available at Child Care Business Lab | CEI (ceimaine.org).
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy