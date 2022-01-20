Virtual landowner 101 class on Jan. 31

It’s the middle of January already! Anyone still thinking about Christmas? Yes! The Kiwanis Club of Dover-Foxcroft is already starting to prepare for next year. In 2021 we were able to provide gifts, coats, boots, and even turkey dinners (thanks to the Abner Wade Lodge and 5th Masonic District of Maine) to 177 children from 80 families. Many organizations, churches, businesses, and friends from as far south as Virginia and as far west as Wisconsin shopped, donated, knitted, and crocheted hats and gloves, built beautiful wooden doll cradles and trucks, sewed quilts, purchased toys, Legos, books, and bicycles. So many people were inspired to volunteer their hands and money to children in our community. We are so grateful to everyone who played a role in bringing big smiles to children’s faces throughout the area and bringing great relief to worried and stressed-out parents during this past holiday season.

