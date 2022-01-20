ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 Update: Booster Clinics for UMass Faculty, Staff and Students

umass.edu
 4 days ago

On Thursday, co-directors of the public health promotion center, Ann Becker and Jeffrey Hescock, sent a weekly update to the campus community announcing two large-scale COVID-19 booster clinics on Sunday and Monday for faculty, staff and students. That email is as follows:. Dear Campus Community,. As we get ready...

www.umass.edu

opb.org

COVID-19 updates: Oregon schools continue to confront omicron’s effect on staff and students

As Oregon school districts weigh the possibility of shutting down school buildings and move again to distance learning, leaders have been looking closely at staffing levels and student attendance trends, as the omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads. As has been the case for nearly two years since the pandemic arrived in Oregon, the dilemma remains how to balance student and community health, with the superior effectiveness of in-person instruction as a teaching strategy.
PORTLAND, OR
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma public schools update staff, student COVID-19 numbers

The recent COVID-19 surge has forced some Oklahoma schools to go virtual.The new semester just started and already, Oklahoma schools are scrambling to keep the doors open. As of Monday night, Oklahoma City Public Schools moved five more schools to remote learning.Both students and teachers are out sick.”The best, safest place for our kids to be is in school so we’re doing everything we can to keep our doors open. but there comes a point in time where, as kids are coming to school, and we can’t find adults,” said Dr. Sean McDaniel, the superintendent of OKCPS.McDaniel gave an update as more and more teachers and students call out sick. According to McDaniel, that the 284 staff members with a positive test as of 9:30 Monday morning is now at 309.Additionally, McDaniel said that there were 485 positive students at 9:30 Monday morning, and the number has moved to 582 since.Unlike other school districts, OKCPS requires students to quarantine if they’ve been exposed. It is a requirement, not a recommendation.”At 9:30 this morning we had 2,221 students in quarantine. Right before this meeting, that number had grown to 2,383. So when you look at students who are absent due to COVID, we are over 3,000 kids,” McDaniel said.Because of the numbers, some OKCPS schools have gone virtual for the time being.In Edmond, 291 students and 64 staff are out.As of Jan. 5, Mustang had 159 students and staff out, either tested or close contact. That number has since gone up.Yukon’s update on Jan. 6 had 88 students test positive along with 23 staff. 260 students are in quarantine as well as eight staff members. The following are the schools that have moved to virtual:Capitol Hill High School Webster Middle School Putnam Heights Academy Van Buren Elementary Fillmore Elementary Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary Coolidge Elementary FD Moon Middle School Both campuses of Taft Middle School Kindergarten students only at Mustang ElementaryYukon Public Schools (closed: Jan. 13 through Jan. 17)Piedmont Early Childhood CenterStone Ridge ElementaryJefferson Middle SchoolRoosevelt Middle SchoolRogers ElementaryShidler ElementaryHillcrest ElementaryKOCO 5 will continue to provide updates as they become available.
OKLAHOMA STATE
westernmassnews.com

COVID-19 booster shot and vaccination clinic to be held at JCC

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Jewish Community Center has partnered with Behavioral Health Network to bring an on-site COVID-19 Booster Shot on Thursday. The clinic will be open from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Springfield Jewish Community Center. Residents can choose from Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, or...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
2 On Your Side

J.C. Seneca Foundation holding COVID-19 booster clinic Tuesday

IRVING, N.Y. — A Seneca Nation business leader is taking it upon himself, and his foundation, to try and protect his people from COVID-19. J.C. Seneca, the owner of Tallchief Territory Native Pride Travel Plaza, is offering a pop-up COVID-19 booster clinic at his business Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The program is part of the 10th anniversary celebration for his J.C. Seneca Foundation. Seneca has partnered with Dr. Raul Vazquez and his G-Health/GBUAHN Enterprises Medical Practice to provide much-needed health services to an area that has been hit hard in recent years.
IRVING, NY
cofc.edu

CofC to Host COVID-19 Vaccine, Booster Clinics Throughout the Semester

The College of Charleston is hosting walk-up COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinics for students, faculty, staff and CofC-employee family members throughout the spring semester. Two clinics are scheduled during January, including one on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, and one on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. No appointment is necessary. Hosted by...
CHARLESTON, SC
umass.edu

UMass Amherst Faculty Members Receive Acorn Innovation Grants

Three UMass Amherst faculty members received Acorn Innovation grants of $16,250 each to help them test the viability of their innovations and potentially bring them closer to market. The Acorn Awards are funded by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and overseen by MassVentures, the state’s strategic venture capital arm. Faculty...
AMHERST, MA
nbc15.com

Beloit College students, employees required to get COVID-19 booster

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All Beloit College students, faculty and staff are required to receive a COVID-19 booster by Jan. 28, the school announced. Those who are already fully vaccinated and have received their booster shot will need to submit a photo of their COVID-19 vaccine card before returning to campus.
MADISON, WI
unl.edu

10.9% positivity rate reported among students, faculty, staff

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln reported 874 positive cases of COVID-19 during the most recent week of data (Jan. 7-13). In that same span, 7,998 tests were completed on students, faculty and staff. The positivity rate during the week was 10.9%. The rate is below the Lincoln/Lancaster County positivity rate, which was most recently reported as 27.2%.
LINCOLN, NE
WKYC

Case Western Reserve University stocks campus vending machines with free COVID-19 PCR tests for students, staff, and faculty

CLEVELAND — Case Western Reserve University is making it easy for students, staff, and faculty to see if they have COVID-19. Classes resumed for the spring semester on Monday and instead of seeing snacks and drinks available in some vending machines on campus, they were greeted with the opportunity to get free COVID-19 PCR tests.
CLEVELAND, OH
WZZM 13

MDHHS updates COVID-19 guidance for students

MICHIGAN, USA — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) updated their COVID-19 quarantine and isolation guidance for all K-12 students statewide on Monday. The change was made to reflect current CDC recommendations. Students may only have to quarantine "as short as five days," MDHHS officials write...
MICHIGAN STATE
umass.edu

Call for Applications: 2022-23 TIDE Ambassadors Faculty Fellowship

The Center for Teaching and Learning is now accepting applications for the 2022-23 TIDE Ambassadors (Teaching for Inclusiveness, Diversity and Equity) Faculty Fellowship. Eligible faculty members can apply directly by completing and emailing the application form for the 2022-23 TIDE Ambassadors Fellowship to TIDE Program director Kirsten Helmer. Applications are due Monday, Feb. 14.
COLLEGES
Jan. 13: COVID-19 virtual town hall for faculty and staff

The UCLA COVID-19 Response and Recovery Task Force will be hosting a virtual town hall for faculty and staff on Thursday, Jan. 13, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. This will be an opportunity for employees to understand recent changes and to learn more about the latest COVID-19 campus protocols including new testing, booster vaccine, masking requirements and reductions in isolation and quarantine period for eligible individuals.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Tuscaloosa News

Tuscaloosa City Schools to resume mask requirement for students, faculty and staff

With coronavirus cases continuing to climb across the region, the Tuscaloosa City Schools has announced it will return to a “mask required” policy starting next week. Effective Tuesday, the day after classes resume following the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, the masks will be required for two weeks for the nearly 10,500 students and 1,300 staff members within its 23 schools.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
andrews.edu

Students: COVID-19 Updates & Significant Changes

We are just finishing our first week of this new semester and are settling into our regular routines. I want to thank each one of you for making the choice to attend Andrews this semester. I realize that at this moment in time, each of us is being directly affected...
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI
The Daily Collegian

Students, faculty and staff reminded of religious observance absence policies

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State recognizes that the right of students to participate in religious observance is a fundamental element of diversity and inclusion. As part of this commitment, students, faculty and staff are reminded of Penn State's policies regarding students' requests for absence from class for the purpose of observing a religious holiday.
UNIVERSITY, FL
GW Hatchet

Faculty brace for high COVID-19 caseload as students return to classrooms

Although officials expect high rates of COVID-19 infections this spring following record-high caseloads at GW earlier this month, faculty said the University’s guidelines will protect community members as in-person classes resume this week. Professors said they will offer “reasonable accommodations,” like increased hybrid class discussions and recorded lectures for...
COLLEGES
duke.edu

Extending Deadline for Required Booster Shots (Faculty & Staff)

Duke University will extend the deadline for faculty and staff to receive the booster shot due to a change in the eligibility criteria.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed the eligibility criteria for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines from six month to five months after receiving a second dose. This change leaves little time for those who are newly eligible after five months to get their booster shot by the Feb. 1 deadline. As a result, all faculty and staff will be required to get a booster shot by 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, or within 28 days of their eligibility under CDC and state guidelines, whichever date is later.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC

