COVID-19 Update: Booster Clinics for UMass Faculty, Staff and Students

The recent COVID-19 surge has forced some Oklahoma schools to go virtual.The new semester just started and already, Oklahoma schools are scrambling to keep the doors open. As of Monday night, Oklahoma City Public Schools moved five more schools to remote learning.Both students and teachers are out sick.”The best, safest place for our kids to be is in school so we’re doing everything we can to keep our doors open. but there comes a point in time where, as kids are coming to school, and we can’t find adults,” said Dr. Sean McDaniel, the superintendent of OKCPS.McDaniel gave an update as more and more teachers and students call out sick. According to McDaniel, that the 284 staff members with a positive test as of 9:30 Monday morning is now at 309.Additionally, McDaniel said that there were 485 positive students at 9:30 Monday morning, and the number has moved to 582 since.Unlike other school districts, OKCPS requires students to quarantine if they’ve been exposed. It is a requirement, not a recommendation.”At 9:30 this morning we had 2,221 students in quarantine. Right before this meeting, that number had grown to 2,383. So when you look at students who are absent due to COVID, we are over 3,000 kids,” McDaniel said.Because of the numbers, some OKCPS schools have gone virtual for the time being.In Edmond, 291 students and 64 staff are out.As of Jan. 5, Mustang had 159 students and staff out, either tested or close contact. That number has since gone up.Yukon’s update on Jan. 6 had 88 students test positive along with 23 staff. 260 students are in quarantine as well as eight staff members. The following are the schools that have moved to virtual:Capitol Hill High School Webster Middle School Putnam Heights Academy Van Buren Elementary Fillmore Elementary Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary Coolidge Elementary FD Moon Middle School Both campuses of Taft Middle School Kindergarten students only at Mustang ElementaryYukon Public Schools (closed: Jan. 13 through Jan. 17)Piedmont Early Childhood CenterStone Ridge ElementaryJefferson Middle SchoolRoosevelt Middle SchoolRogers ElementaryShidler ElementaryHillcrest ElementaryKOCO 5 will continue to provide updates as they become available.

