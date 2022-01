We hope you're enjoying your break and are also ready to start a new semester soon. Campus is so quiet right now, and the recent snow didn't seem right without students building snowmen on the Quad. We are looking forward to your return soon and want to update you on what to expect this spring semester. While public health information changes almost daily, we have believed in and taken strength from our campus community’s ability to come together for our common good. The fall semester was a success because of you, and the spring can be too if we all agree that we’re in this together.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 14 DAYS AGO