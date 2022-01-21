ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Shell to supply crude to Pemex’s Texas refinery under long-term pact

 2 days ago
MEXICO CITY/HOUSTON (Reuters) – Mexican state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos on Thursday signed a long-term crude supply contract with Royal Dutch Shell Plc as part of its acquisition of the Deer Park refinery in Texas. Pemex and Shell in May announced the transaction, which is worth almost $600...

riviera-maya-news.com

Mexico closes Deer Park refinery deal with Shell

Mexico City, Mexico — Pemex has taken control of the Deer Park Refinery in Texas. On Friday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador made the announcement after the deal was completed the day before. On Friday morning, AMLO said the refinery fully belonged to Mexico after the finalizing...
AFP

US extends protection of Venezuelan oil unit Citgo

The US Treasury on Thursday extended by one year a rule that shields Citgo, a US-based unit of Venezuela's state-owned oil company PDVSA, from being seized by creditors, the department said. Now, as part of the sanctions against PDVSA, the Treasury has extended by a year a decree which bars Citgo from being sold off to creditors.
rigzone.com

Shell Completes Deer Park Refinery Stake Sale To Pemex

Shell has completed the sale of its interest in Deer Park Refining Limited Partnership to Pemex. Energy supermajor Shell has completed the sale of its interest in Deer Park Refining Limited Partnership to Mexican state-owned company Petroleos Mexicanos or Pemex. Deer Park Refining Limited Partnership is a 50-50 joint venture...
Seekingalpha.com

Weekly oil supply/demand roundup - crude up ~$1.0 from last Friday's close

This week's DOE inventory update showed a 2.8mb draw in crude and oil products (NYSEARCA:USO); though "core products" like gasoline built, while non-core products like propane and "other oils" drew heavily (NYSE:VLO) (NYSE:XOM) (NYSE:CVX). OPEC's monthly report included official production statistics for December, and showed the Cartel performing a bit...
The Independent

French energy giant Total joins push for Myanmar sanctions

French energy conglomerate TotalEnergies has asked the American and French governments to support targeted sanctions against Myanmar s oil and gas funds, the largest single source of income for the country's military leaders.In a letter to Human Rights Watch released Thursday, the CEO of Total, Patrick Pouyanné, said the company was using all the tools at its disposal to stop funding the junta that took over Myanmar’s government and its bank accounts in February 2021, including those that receive hundreds of millions of dollars each year from the Yadana gas field.Since the takeover, the military has moved against dissent...
Houston Chronicle

Mexico’s Pemex takes ownership of Deer Park refinery

Mexico’s state-owned oil company on Thursday closed the deal to acquire its first U.S. refinery, planting Petroleos Mexicanos’ flag firmly in Greater Houston as others back away from fossil fuels. Shell Oil Co., the U.S. subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell, had owned the refinery for more than 90...
theedgemarkets.com

Crude's upward march continues, with supply concerns still dominant

NEW YORK (Jan 20): Oil rose modestly on Thursday, as bulls remain in charge, with benchmark Brent nearing US$90 a barrel, bolstered by strong demand and concerns about short-term supply disruptions. Brent crude futures were up 67 cents, or 0.7%, at US$89.07 a barrel at 11.32am EST (1632 GMT) after...
MarketWatch

EIA data show an unexpected rise in last week's U.S. crude supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that U.S. crude inventories climbed by 500,000 barrels for the week ended Jan. 14. On average, analysts had forecast a fall of 700,000 barrels, according to a poll conducted by S&P Global Platts. Data were delayed by a day this week because of Monday's Martin Luther King, Jr., holiday. The American Petroleum Institute on Wednesday reported a 1.4 million-barrel climb, according to sources. The EIA also reported a weekly inventory increase of 5.9 million barrels for gasoline, while distillate stockpiles fell by 1.4 million barrels. The S&P Global Platts survey expected a supply gain of 2.4 million barrels for gasoline and an inventory decline of 1.1 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., Nymex delivery hub edged down by 1.3 million barrels for the week. February West Texas Intermediate crude.
Seekingalpha.com

Shell set for major work at Europe's biggest oil refinery

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) says it is preparing to carry out major maintenance work at its Pernis oil refinery in the Netherlands in the coming five months. Shell says it will inspect, clean and replace a large number of installations inside and out, with work scheduled to begin later this month and last until the end of June.
thedallasnews.net

Crude hits 7-year high on low supply

Rising tensions in the Middle East adding to fuel supply worries. Global benchmark Brent crude futures jumped $1.37, or 1.6%, to $87.85 a barrel by 7:38 GMT. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose even more - by $1.71, or 2%, reaching $85.53 a barrel. The oil market...
KBTX.com

Businesses adapting for the long term as supply chain issues persist

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Businesses of all shapes and sizes have faced many different challenges since the start of the pandemic, but the supply chain issue is the most significant one in their way to start off 2022. Madhav Pappu is an associate clinical professor in the Department of Information...
naturalgasworld.com

Novatek inks LNG supply pact with China's ENN

The LNG will be delivered to ENN’s Zhoushan LNG terminal in China. Russia’s Novatek has signed an agreement to supply LNG from the Arctic LNG 2 project to China’s ENN, it said on January 11. The sale and purchase agreement stipulates the supply of approximately 0.6mn metric...
Reuters

Mexican finance ministry concludes near-term Pemex debt refinancing

MEXICO CITY, Jan 9 (Reuters) - A debt refinancing operation for Mexican national oil company Pemex that swapped the highly-indebted firm's short-term bonds for a new 10-year bond has been completed, the finance ministry announced on Sunday. In a statement, the ministry said the near-term debt management scheme lowers Pemex's...
The Independent

Mexico's energy reform strains ties with US

Mexico’s plan to favor its own state-owned electrical power plants and limit energy sales by private, foreign-built projects could affect U.S. investment in Mexico officials said during bilateral talks this week. According to statements issued Friday, the U.S. government has “real concerns with the potential negative impact” on U.S. firms and investments. “In each meeting, we expressly conveyed the Biden-Harris Administration’s real concerns with the potential negative impact of Mexico’s proposed energy reforms on U.S. private investment in Mexico,” according to a statement by U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “The proposed reform could also hinder U.S.-Mexico...
