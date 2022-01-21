ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Banorte analyzing possible buy of Citi’s Mexico consumer bank

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s Grupo Financiero Banorte is looking at whether to make an offer for Citigroup’s Mexican consumer banking unit, its chief executive said on Thursday. “We are starting an analysis of this opportunity, and if we find that a possible transaction adds value...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

Greek stock exchange board picks Kontopoulos as new CEO

ATHENS (Reuters) – The board of Hellenic Exchanges, the operator of Greece’s stock and equity derivatives markets, picked Yiannos Kontopoulos as its new chief executive to replace outgoing CEO Socrates Lzaridis, the group said on Saturday. Kontopoulos, a partner and chief macro strategist at London-based CQS Fund, previously...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Mexico's energy reform strains ties with US

Mexico’s plan to favor its own state-owned electrical power plants and limit energy sales by private, foreign-built projects could affect U.S. investment in Mexico officials said during bilateral talks this week. According to statements issued Friday, the U.S. government has “real concerns with the potential negative impact” on U.S. firms and investments. “In each meeting, we expressly conveyed the Biden-Harris Administration’s real concerns with the potential negative impact of Mexico’s proposed energy reforms on U.S. private investment in Mexico,” according to a statement by U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “The proposed reform could also hinder U.S.-Mexico...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Why Citigroup Is Exiting its Very Profitable Consumer Banking Division in Mexico

The operations that Citigroup is selling consist of $44 billion in assets and generated more than $1 billion of profit in 2021. These are high-performing businesses. The move does seem to be aligned with the bank's new strategy. When Citigroup (NYSE:C) embarked on its strategy refresh last year to transform...
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

Axis Bank closing in on Citi India's consumer business — sources

MUMBAI (Jan 17): Axis Bank has emerged as the front runner to buy Citi's consumer business in India, which is being valued at around US$1.5 billion in a planned deal that is likely to happen this month, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter. Another Indian lender,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Banking#Reuters#Grupo Financiero Banorte#Citigroup#Mexican#Citibanamex
American Banker

Citigroup's consumer banking revenue slips 6%

Citigroup offered investors a stark reminder of the unpredictability of trading — posting a steeper-than-expected drop in revenue from those operations — just as new Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser embarks on a reorganization to showcase steadier units. Revenue from handling fixed-income products tumbled 20% in the fourth...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pymnts

Citi Sells Southeast Asia Consumer Banks to UOB in $3.7B Deal

Citi has closed a $3.7 billion deal to sell its consumer banks in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam to Singapore’s United Overseas Bank (UOB), including retail banking and credit cards but excluding Citi’s institutional businesses, according to a Thursday (Jan. 13) press release. Roughly 5,000 consumer bank and...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Mexico's president wants Mexicans to buy Citigroup unit

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Thursday he hopes Mexican investors buy the local subsidiary of Citigroup In a post on social media, the president said that “we would like this bank to be Mexicanized,” contending that foreign bankers often take profits abroad rather than re-invest them in Mexico The U.S. banking giant Citigroup announced Tuesday it would sell its Citibanamex retail banking operations in Mexico as part of a worldwide strategy to focus on the corporate market. López Obrador’s comment is likely to draw scrutiny, given his sometimes close, sometimes troubled relations with two Mexican business...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Mexico City
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Singapore’s UOB to buy Citigroup consumer businesses in four Asian countries

(Reuters) – Singapore’s lender United Overseas Bank Ltd said on Friday that it would buy Citigroup’s consumer businesses in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. UOB added that the total cash consideration for the proposed acquisition will be calculated based on an aggregate premium equivalent to S$915 million ($679.89 million), plus the net asset value of the Consumer Business as at completion.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Analysis-Citi's Banamex Unit Could Receive Bids From Mexico Moguls, Global Banks

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - After Citigroup Inc on Tuesday announced plans to sell its Mexican consumer banking business, analysts said homegrown billionaires such as Carlos Slim and Ricardo Salinas Pliego were among front-runners to buy the Citibanamex assets. With the finance ministry saying it is watching the sale at Citibanamex,...
BUSINESS
101 WIXX

Citi to exit Mexican consumer banking business in strategy revamp

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Citigroup Inc said on Tuesday that it will exit its Citibanamex consumer banking business in Mexico, ending a two-decade-long retail effort that was the last of its consumer banking ventures outside the United States. Citi said it intends to focus its consumer banking business on global wealth...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Needham Bank Buys Eastern Bank’s Cannabis Business

Massachusetts financial institutions Eastern Bank and Needham Bank have formed an asset purchase agreement that will see Eastern transfer its cannabis-related and money service business operations to Needham. “We have spent considerable time reviewing the cannabis banking operation and remain very impressed with how these businesses have been served,” Bob...
NEEDHAM, MA
AFP

Fed says central bank digital dollar could offer benefits

An official US digital currency could offer potential benefits to American consumers and businesses, but it is not clear they would outweigh the potential risks, the Federal Reserve said Thursday. "We look forward to engaging with the public, elected representatives and a broad range of stakeholders as we examine the positives and negatives of a central bank digital currency in the United States," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in a statement.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Mexico president blasts business chiefs, except 'friend' Slim

"Mafia of power" and "influence peddlers" are some of the labels used by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for Mexican business leaders, except for one -- Carlos Slim, Latin America's richest man. The leftist president, who took office in 2018 promising to break with "neoliberalism," on Monday described the 81-year-old magnate as a "friend" and "a good businessman who contributes to the development of the country." Lopez Obrador had breakfast with Slim at the National Palace and underscored the fiscal contribution of America Movil, Latin America's largest telecommunications firm and the flagship of Slim's empire. America Movil paid taxes of 28 billion pesos ($1.35 billion) in Mexico on December 16 after selling a subsidiary in the United States, Lopez Obrador tweeted along with a photo of Slim.
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

77K+
Followers
42K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy