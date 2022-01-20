ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Graphic: Five ways the U.S. housing market stood apart in 2021

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Reuters) – The market for existing U.S. homes softened unexpectedly in December, but 2021 still wrapped up with the strongest annual sales in 15 years, data from the National Association of Realtors out Thursday showed. Here are five standout facts from the 2021 housing market:. (Graphic: Existing home...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

House sales down by a fifth in December compared with a year earlier

The number of house sales in December last year was down by a fifth compared with a year earlier, but bounced upwards from the previous month.An estimated 100,110 transactions took place across the UK in December 2021, marking a 20.0% decrease compared with 125,190 house sales in the same month in 2020.The December 2021 total was however 7.6% higher than in November 2021, according to the figures released by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).The stamp duty holiday in England and Northern Ireland ended from October 2021.The fact that transactions were up on November is a better reflection of where the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Sales#Housing Market#Housing Prices#Reuters#Nar
The Independent

Long-term mortgage rates continue rise; 30-year breaks 3.5%

Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates continued to rise this week. The rate on the benchmark 30-year loan breached 3.5%.Home loan rates have been running in recent weeks at levels not seen since early 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic was breaking in the U.S. They remain at historically low levels, however.Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year loan rose to 3.56% from 3.45% last week. By contrast, it stood at 2.77% a year ago. The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those refinancing their homes, jumped to 2.79% from 2.62% last week.Mortgage...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Mortgage payments, rents see biggest jumps in Redfin's records in December

The average monthly mortgage payment in the U.S. in December soared 21.6% from a year ago, the biggest increase since real-estate services company Redfin Corp. has been keeping records, and are expected to keep rising this year, Redfin said Friday. And monthly average rents in December jumped 14.1% to $1,877, also the biggest increase on record. Redfin attributed the rise in mortgage payments to both climbing home prices and mortgage rates. Redfin started recording rental data in February 2019. "And those rising mortgage costs push more potential homebuyers into renting instead, which pushed up demand and prices for rentals," said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. "Mortgage rate increases are accelerating, which will cause both mortgage payments and rent to grow throughout 2022." Redfin's stock, which fell 0.7% in premarket trading, has plunged 42.3% over the past three months to close Thursday at the lowest price since June 1, 2020, while the S&P 500 has lost 1.5% over the same time.
REAL ESTATE
TheStreet

Will the U.S. Housing Market Crash in 2022?

Housing prices exploded during the pandemic. Due to a mix of low interest rates and limited availability in desired areas, people bid up the price of homes leading to an overall increase of 11.3% in 2020 and 16.9% in 2021, according to data from Freddie Mac. "The increase in house-price...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
The Times

Housing affordability continues to decline, macro economist says

Robert Dietz' solution is to build more housing, support the construction workforce pipeline and rewrite policy.Many moving pieces such as interest rates, inflation, the birth rate, the supply chain, the shortage of skilled trade workers and more all affect the affordability of the housing market nationally and in Oregon, and will need to be met with policy changes that support additional housing supply. That was one takeaway from the 2022 Housing Economic Summit held virtually on Thursday, Jan. 13. The summit featured nationally recognized speakers as well as local experts in the areas of housing, regulation and economics, speaking on...
OREGON STATE
Jennifer Geer

The Chicago housing market is one of the most at-risk in the U.S.

"No immediate warning signs hang over any one part of the country, but pockets are more vulnerable to the market taking a turn for the worse." (CHICAGO) According to a report released by Attom Data Solutions, certain areas in the country are at risk for a housing market downturn. The nation's markets that are the most vulnerable due to pandemic hardships are mainly concentrated in the Chicago and New York City areas.
CHICAGO, IL
mansionglobal.com

Low Supply, Millennials and Vacation Markets Are Defining the Housing Market in the U.S. and Beyond

High demand and a lack of supply were hallmarks of the year, especially with mortgage rates at or near historic lows, according to The Agency’s annual Red Paper, released Friday. Buyers continued to be drawn to larger homes with outdoor space, pools and other recreational amenities, and many returned to cities to be closer to their jobs or because they missed the action of urban hubs.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Roaring U.S. housing market may cool, keep climbing as Fed ends emergency support

U.S. home prices roared almost 20% higher in the past year, giving families who own properties a major boost to their finances during the pandemic. But Wall Street, a key source of home mortgage finance, sees important questions ahead for the red-hot housing market, now that the Federal Reserve has shifted its focus to tackle inflation as the economy recovers from the pandemic.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Meritage Homes: A Favorable Way To Play The Housing Market

Meritage Homes continues to demonstrate strong revenue and cash flow growth as backlog for the company booms. For years, the home construction market has been experiencing a nice boom. A shortage of houses nationwide, combined with willing buyers has sent home prices soaring and has resulted in dedicated home construction firms ramping up production to the extent that they feel comfortable. One beneficiary of this has been a company called Meritage Homes (MTH). Over the past few years, the company has exhibited attractive growth on its top line and consistent and growing profits and cash flows on the bottom line. What's more, current data suggests that the future for the company could be even brighter than it has been in recent years. Add on to this the fact that shares of the company are trading at quite cheap levels and it could make for an excellent long-term prospect for value-oriented investors who like a little bit of growth mixed in with their holdings.
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has the Lowest Rents in America

As many Americans have moved due to the pandemic, particularly from large cities on the East and West Coasts, in search of a better quality of life, home prices have surged. People also have been able to relocate because more companies have allowed employees to work from home. In addition, low mortgage rates also contributed […]
REAL ESTATE
Shore News Network

Investors shelter in U.S. regional banks as Fed hikes loom

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Expectations of rising interest rates are bolstering the shares of regional banks, as a tumble in technology stocks pushes investors to search for assets that could thrive amid higher yields and tighter Federal Reserve policy. The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF was up 2% year-to-date on Friday...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

77K+
Followers
42K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy