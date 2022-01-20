Graphic: Five ways the U.S. housing market stood apart in 2021

Meritage Homes continues to demonstrate strong revenue and cash flow growth as backlog for the company booms. For years, the home construction market has been experiencing a nice boom. A shortage of houses nationwide, combined with willing buyers has sent home prices soaring and has resulted in dedicated home construction firms ramping up production to the extent that they feel comfortable. One beneficiary of this has been a company called Meritage Homes (MTH). Over the past few years, the company has exhibited attractive growth on its top line and consistent and growing profits and cash flows on the bottom line. What's more, current data suggests that the future for the company could be even brighter than it has been in recent years. Add on to this the fact that shares of the company are trading at quite cheap levels and it could make for an excellent long-term prospect for value-oriented investors who like a little bit of growth mixed in with their holdings.

REAL ESTATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO