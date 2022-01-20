ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

CDC urges Americans to get moving, but there’s no simple solution

By ABC Audio
weisradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) — While the benefits of exercise are becoming increasingly well known, new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that more than one-fifth of Americans remain physically inactive. In the study, being physically inactive meant no physical activity at all over the past...

www.weisradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
kasu.org

How the CDC’s new COVID guidelines affect American workers

New CDC guidance says people who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 only need to quarantine for five days as long as they wear a mask in public for five more days and are no longer symptomatic. Even with these caveats, some members of the medical community don’t think that’s enough....
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Americans#Health Disparities#Health Literacy#Solution#Division Of Nutrition#African American#Native American#Non Hispanic#Abc News
New Haven Register

Disabled Americans Feel Abandoned by CDC. Now, CDC Is Desperate to Make Amends

On Friday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky appeared on Good Morning America, and made a statement that pissed off large swaths of the country: “The overwhelming number of [Covid] deaths — over 75 percent — occurred in people who had at least four comorbidities, so really these are people who were unwell to begin with,” Walensky said. “It’s really encouraging news in the context of Omicron.” Immediately, people with disabilities and comorbidities were furious. By Monday, the CDC knew they had a problem.
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox5atlanta.com

CDC Director urges Americans to make sure they're up-to-date on COVID-19 shots

ATLANTA - President Joe Biden's top COVID-19 advisors say case numbers are beginning to fall, especially in the Northeast and states hit first by the omicron variant. The US is averaging about 745,000 new cases, 21,000 hospitalizations, and 1,700 deaths per day. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says, despite the...
ATLANTA, GA
thesungazette.com

Children’s hospitals urge parents to get kids vaccinated

SACRAMENTO – With the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) releasing updated data showing a nearly 100% increase in new pediatric hospital admissions, the California Children’s Hospital Association (CCHA) is urging families to fully vaccinate all eligible children and adults against COVID-19. “California’s children’s hospitals are designed to care for some of the state’s most vulnerable children, whether they’re suffering from respiratory viruses, asthma attacks or cancer, and we perform everything from routine procedures to pediatric organ transplants and cardiac surgery,” CCHA president and CEO Ann-Louise Kuhns said. “Unfortunately, like hospitals across the country, the surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant is straining our hospitals not only because we have more highly infectious COVID-19 patients to treat—but also because we have fewer staff, nurses and doctors available to care for these children.”
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Dementia
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
deltanews.tv

Americans Should Avoid Travel to Canada: CDC

TUESDAY, Jan. 11, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Americans should avoid travel to Canada due to "very high" levels of COVID-19 cases in that country, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday. The agency placed Canada under a Level 4 travel health notice, which is the highest category...
TRAVEL
stjohnsource.com

CDC Officials Urge VI Kids to Get COVID Vaccines

Pediatric vaccines are safe and effective, and a vital tool in preventing severe illness from COVD-19, officials for the Centers for Disease Control said Thursday. As V.I. children return to in-person learning Monday, vaccines become more urgent than ever. In a wide-ranging interview with the Virgin Islands Source, Shana Godfred-Cato,...
KIDS
weisradio.com

CDC Information

Wearing a mask that fits well, is most protective, and that you will wear consistently is a critical public health tool for preventing spread of COVID-19. Some masks and respirators offer higher levels of protection than others, and some may be harder to tolerate or wear consistently than others. It is most important to wear a well-fitting mask or respirator correctly that is comfortable for you and that provides good protection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
weisradio.com

COVID-19 live updates: Hospitalizations at record high

(NEW YORK) — As the COVID-19 pandemic has swept the globe, more than 5.5 million people have died from the disease worldwide, including over 860,000 Americans, according to real-time data compiled by Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering. About 63.2% of the population in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Denver

Colorado Doctor Encouraging Prospective Parents To Get Vaccinated Following Study

DENVER (CBS4) – New data is showing encouraging and significant findings for couples looking to conceive. According to the National Institutes of Health study, COVID-19 vaccination does not reduce chances of getting pregnant. (credit: CBS) “There’s quite a bit of vaccine hesitancy in women who want to get pregnant. A lot feel their body is a temple, and they don’t want to do anything. Only 31% of women who are pregnant who are vaccinated nationally,” Dr. Nanette Santoro told CBS4. Santoro is the Professor and Chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, and a maternal fetal...
COLORADO STATE
SELF

Here’s Where to Get Free N95 Masks

This week, the White House announced a potential game changer in the fight against omicron: free N95 masks. As COVID-case rates and hospitalization rates reach all-time highs in the U.S., an official in the Biden administration announced on Wednesday plans to begin distributing 400 million non-surgical N95 masks to the public. The plan, which is set to go into effect next week and be “fully up and running by early February,” is to distribute the masks via local pharmacies, CNN reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy