(New York, NY) — A new report says Peloton is stopping production of some popular items. CNBC reports the company won’t make any Bikes for two months starting in February. Production of the Tread treadmill will also go on hiatus for six weeks, also starting next month. This comes amid less demand among consumers and a previously implemented production halt of Bike+ . That began in December and goes until June.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO