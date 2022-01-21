ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China Evergrande says hiring more advisers to help deal with debt

 2 days ago
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China Evergrande Group said on Friday that it was hiring more financial and legal advisers to help it with demands from creditors, after a key group of its international creditors threatened to take...

theedgemarkets.com

China Evergrande's offshore debt, assets could be separated in restructuring — report

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Jan 21): The provincial government leading China Evergrande Group's restructuring wants to separate the company's offshore assets and sell them to pay off foreign debt, a media report said on Friday, in a boost to foreign lenders' hopes of recouping funds. Financial intelligence provider REDD said on Friday...
ECONOMY
Law.com

Embattled Evergrande To Hire Zhong Lun For Debt Woes

Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group has announced that it is planning to hire financial and legal advisors to help deal with its massive debt restructuring and respond to creditor demands. Evergrande will be engaging Beijing-based Zhong Lun Law Firm, one of China’s largest and most prominent law firms, as...
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

China Evergrande offshore bondholders group threatens legal action

A group of China Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF +8.1%) (OTCPK:EGRNY +2.6%) international bondholders says it's considering enforcement actions to defend the bondholders' legal rights, according to a statement. The investors are represented by law firm Kirkland & Ellis and investment bank Moelis (NYSE:MC). Burdened with more than $300B in liabilities, the property...
ECONOMY
whtc.com

China Evergrande prepares offshore bondholder identification list – letter

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China Evergrande Group has asked offshore bondholders to disclose holdings to prepare a bondholder identification list, according to a letter seen by Reuters. The cash-strapped firm said the identification list is for communicating with bondholders. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
ECONOMY
The Independent

High street banks ‘losing vice-like grip on UK’s current accounts’

Around one in 12 (8%) personal current accounts are now held with a digital “challenger” bank, up from just 1% in 2018, according to the City regulator.The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said these banks have “attracted customers in part by offering innovative mobile apps which make the experience of banking easier and more convenient and to help consumers manage their money”.While there are signs that some of the historic advantages of large banks may be starting to weaken amid innovation and changing customer behaviour, the big players are still in a strong position, the regulator said.Large banks accounted for 64%...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Reuters

No Evergrande fallout in Britain, says Bank of England

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Resolving Chinese property developer Evergrande Group's (3333.HK) struggle with $300 billion in liabilities has been fairly protracted but did not threaten financial stability in Britain, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday. China was clearly trying to reduce its reliance on the property...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Analysis-With Evergrande Debt Relief Deal, China Signals Stability Trumps Austerity

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - If this week's developments at China's most indebted property developer are anything to go by, 2022 might see Beijing soften its attempts to purge the sector and make more allowances for economic stability. China Evergrande Group, whose rocky financial situation has roiled Chinese property firms and global...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China Evergrande shares climb after winning bond payment delay

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares of China Evergrande Group edged up on Friday after the world’s most indebted developer secured a crucial approval from onshore bondholders to delay payments on one of its bonds as more developers race to avert defaults. Struggling with $300 billion in liabilities, including $19...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

China Evergrande's Unit Reaches Agreement With Bondholders to Delay Payments

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group's main unit Hengda Real Estate Group has reached an agreement with bondholders to delay payments for a 4.5 billion yuan ($707.52 million) onshore bond, Hengda said in a filing on Thursday. The company had been seeking a six-month delay for redemption and coupon...
REAL ESTATE
yicaiglobal.com

Debt-Ridden Evergrande Moves HQ Back to Chinese City of Guangzhou

(Yicai Global) Jan. 10 -- China Evergrande Group has relocated its headquarters back to Guangzhou, the city where the embattled developer was founded a quarter century ago, after ending a lease on offices in Shenzhen, The Paper reported. The sign with the homebuilder’s name written in Chinese characters has been...
WORLD
US News and World Report

China Evergrande Extends Bondholders Meeting Voting Date to Jan 13 - Filing

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group said on Monday that the voting period for bondholders meeting will be extended to Jan. 13, the property group said in a filing. The meeting with bondholders scheduled on Jan. 7-10 to vote on proposals including one on delaying the redemption date of some bonds.
ECONOMY
Reuters

China Evergrande moves from Shenzhen HQ building to cut costs

SHENZHEN, China, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Heavily indebted property firm China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) said on Monday that it has moved out of its headquarters in Shenzhen to another property in the city to cut costs and was still registered in the southern Chinese city. The company issued its statement...
ECONOMY
