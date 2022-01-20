City Manager's Message: City will close Friday due to ice, snow

Jan. 20, 2022 - As I look out the window, the rain has changed to sleet and now snow. Tonight’s snow is not predicted to be significant, and our Public Works team has done a great job pretreating and treating the roads. They're in pretty good shape. The next and biggest snow isn’t expected to hit here until late Friday. In theory that could allow us to continue to do our jobs as usual tomorrow.

However, the temperatures will start falling overnight and remain below freezing, with significant wind chill, all day Friday. Because of the potential for today’s rain/sleet/snow creating icy roads, topped by predicted significant snow later tomorrow, I have made the decision to close our offices and facilities to the public tomorrow.

Obviously much of our workforce will be involved in storm response and public safety. Those who are not essential will not report to work tomorrow and will have the day off. Please check with your supervisor if you have questions.

This storm will likely create some hazardous conditions through much of the weekend, and many of our co-workers will be out on the roads, keeping us all safer. I thank them for the work they are doing and will continue to do, and I urge everyone to stay safe.

Mary