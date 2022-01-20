ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack Quaid

USS Titan Kicks Off Hero Collector’s ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Starship Model Collection

trekmovie.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHero Collector continues to expand its offering of models tied into the new Star Trek Universe with the announcement of a new range and the reveal of Captain Riker’s ship. Hero Collector’s latest range of die-cast Star Trek starship models is based on ships from Star Trek: Lower Decks, the animated...

trekmovie.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Star Trek’ Universe News: ‘Discovery’, ‘Strange New Worlds’ & ‘Lower Decks’ Renewed, ‘Picard’ Gets Season 2 Premiere Date

Paramount+’s Star Trek Universe is beefing up its ranks. ViacomCBS’ streaming service has announced several 10-episode-long season pickup orders as well as premiere dates across the sci-fi franchise: ● Star Trek: Discovery has been renewed for a fifth season. Season four of Star Trek: Discovery returns with new episodes on Thursday, Feb. 10. ● Season two of Star Trek: Picard will premiere on Thursday, March 3. Following the premiere, new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays. Star Trek: Picard is currently in production on a previously announced third season. ● Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has been renewed for a second season ahead...
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

Paramount+ Announces Summer 2022 Return For Star Trek: Lower Decks

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS will return summer 2022 with a 10-episode-long third season. STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS has also been renewed for a 10-episode-long fourth season. Developed by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan (“Rick and Morty,” “Solar Opposites”), STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies. The Starfleet crew residing in the “lower decks” of the U.S.S. Cerritos, includes Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome, Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid, Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells, and Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero. The Starfleet characters that comprise the ship’s bridge crew include Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis, Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O’Connell, Doctor T’Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman, Lt. Shaxs voiced by Fred Tatasciore, Lt. Billups voiced by Paul Scheer and Lt. Kayshon voiced by Carl Tart.
TV & VIDEOS
Inverse

Star Trek canon just retconned a

How do you cloak a starship? One of Star Trek: Prodigy’s advisers breaks down that Chimerium cloaking device. Stealth tech in Star Trek has always been unreliable for the people in the starships and reliably awesome for the audience. First introduced in the Romulan-centric ‘60s episode “Balance of Terror,” starships with cloaking devices are pretty much invisible, and therefore a giant pain-in-the-neck for the ethical members of the Federation, who mostly lack cloaking tech.
SPOILERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Trek#Uss Titan#Lower Decks#Starship#Shop Eaglemoss Com#Eaglemoss#Parliament
trekmovie.com

First Look At April 2022 Star Trek Comics From IDW

IDW has just released their April 2022 solicitations with synopses and covers for all their titles. There will be three new Trek titles for the month, including new issues from the upcoming Adventures in the 32nd Century and Alien Spotlight series. New April 2022 Star Trek comics. Star Trek: Ferengi.
COMICS
trekmovie.com

Review: ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Grows Up In “Time Amok”

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1, Episode 8 – Debuted Thursday, January 20, 2022. Star Trek: Prodigy delivers one of its best episodes by using a classic Star Trek sci-fi narrative to tell a touching story about character. WARNING: Spoilers below!. RECAP. “It’s time to come clean”. Following last...
TV SERIES
trekmovie.com

Jean-Luc Goes Old School In First ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Season 2 Image

Paramount+ is starting to build up buzz for the upcoming second season of Star Trek: Picard following this week’s big announcement of a release date. The latest update is the first official image for the season, which has a bit of a story to tell, plus some commentary from the showrunners.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Quaid
Space.com

Learn the backstory of Grudge the Cat with IDW's new 'Star Trek: Discovery' comic miniseries

To christen the new year in style, IDW Publishing is striking off two-thousand years into the far future with a bold new "Star Trek: Discovery" limited series titled "Adventures in the 32nd Century." This cat-tastic offering kicks off with a tale of Book's mysterious feline Grudge and is centered around the daring exploits of The United Federation of Planets as presented by the hit sci-fi "Star Trek" series on Paramount Plus.
TV SERIES
trekmovie.com

First Wave Of Playmates New Star Trek Toys And Figures Revealed

The return of Playmates Toys to Star Trek made our Most Anticipated of 2022 List. Playmates was the master toy licensee for Star Trek during the 1990s and they are returning this year as a global licensee across action figures, vehicles, ships and role play for all ViacomCBS Star Trek Properties. And today we got our first look at the first wave of their new Star Trek Universe collection, which will include the 10 characters and items.
SHOPPING
trekmovie.com

First Look Images Of “A Moral Star, Part 1” – Episode 109 Of ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’

The ninth episode of the first season of Star Trek: Prodigy arrives on Paramount+ this week. We have details and photos to get you started. The penultimate episode of the first 10-episode story arc of Prodigy’s first season is going to be the first part of a two-parter. The two-part mid-season finale is a team effort, written by the entire season one writers’ room (Kevin & Dan Hageman, Julie Benson, Shawna Benson, Lisa Schultz Boyd, Nikhil S. Jayaram, Diandra Pendleton-Thompson, Chad Quandt, and Aaron J. Waltke), and it’s directed by executive producer and creative lead Ben Hibon. “A Moral Star, Part 1” debuts on Paramount+ on Thursday, January 27, with the second part of the mid-season finale arriving on February 3.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy