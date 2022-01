One Buffalo Bills fan displayed the many stages of grief when dealing with an overtime loss in the playoffs. In fact, call it a primer for the fans of all the losing playoff teams. While the Bills had the most tumultuous day, we’re betting the same was happening to folks who cheered for the Titans, Bucs and Packers. There was drinking and lots of mixing of hard liquors. Screaming and cursing, using the real bad words. Faceplant tantrums. Did we mention pouting. And silence. So pull up your comfy, game-watching easy chair, grab an adult beverage and watch the many emotions of this unidentified fan. A Josh Allen Buffalo Bills jersey is optional to commiserate.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO