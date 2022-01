There's being low-key about your relationship, and then there's being Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader about your relationship, which is to say, "being so damn under-the-radar that no one even realizes you've been dating until after your one-year anniversary." Because that's apparently what Anna and Bill did, which is why everyone was caught so completely off-guard when People broke the news this weekend that they've been "quietly dating" for more than year.

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO