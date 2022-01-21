Crosswalks Focus On Unity
Elected officials, community leaders and residents of South Dallas celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday with the...garlandjournal.com
Elected officials, community leaders and residents of South Dallas celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday with the...garlandjournal.com
Where are the “all lives matter” crosswalks? My life matters just as much as a black life
Those that think in color, react because of skin color, are the actual RACISTS and to say otherwise without removing skin color from the conversation IS YOUR LIE.
Comments / 6