Martha Stewart couldn't separate Sir Anthony Hopkins from Hannibal Lecter

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMartha Stewart ended her relationship with Sir Anthony Hopkins because she "couldn't stop thinking about him" as Hannibal Lecter. The 80-year-old lifestyle guru admitted she dated the veteran actor in the 1990s but ended their romance because she struggled to separate him from his serial killer character in classic movie 'Silence...

