FAR: Changing Tides is the sequel to FAR: Lone Sails, an intriguing indie title that saw players manage an engine and modify, maintain, and sail it across a vast desert to reach the ocean. The second game seems to contain many of the same mechanics, but this time the engine is being driven on and through a colossal ocean. Fans are eager to get their hands on it. This guide covers the release date of FAR: Changing Tides, advising you of when you can set sail in this unique dystopian world once more.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO