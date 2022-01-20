ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1300 Block of Nicholson Street, Northwest

mpdc.dc.gov
 4 days ago

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Saturday, September 18, 2021, in the 1300 block of Nicholson Street, Northwest. At approximately 9:12 pm, members of the Fourth District were alerted to a shooting...

mpdc.dc.gov

police.birminghamal.gov

Media Release 20- Arrest Made in Homicide Investigation

The Birmingham Police Department has made an arrest in the homicide of Richard Spence. Spence was murdered on Friday, January 14, 2022. Clearence Jr Speed, (24), B/M, of Birmingham, Alabama. Detectives obtained a warrant with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for Capital Murder and Possession of an Altered Firearm....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WJBF

Arrests made in Fenwick Street shooting

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Arrests have been made in the Fenwick Street shooting that left two people injured. Two suspects have been arrested following a double shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon along the 1900 block of Fenwick Street in Harrisburg. Friday, Aushantea Farrow Davis, 26, was booked into Charles B. Webster Detention Center on weapons violations […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WDVM 25

Alexandria man arrested in connection to homicide

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) – A man is behind bars following the death of a 23-year-old woman in Alexandria, Virginia. Police say 40-year-old David Cunningham has been arrested for 2nd Degree murder. Police say the incident occurred on the unit block of South Van Dorn Street, where the victim, Melia Jones, was found unresponsive in her […]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Public Safety
police.birminghamal.gov

Media Release 19-Arrest Made in 2021 Homicide Investigation

The Birmingham Police Department has made an arrest in a recent homicide investigation. The initial incident occurred on February 26, 2021. The victim has been identified as Patricia Stisher, (41), b/m, of Birmingham, Alabama. At 2:55 p.m., North Precinct Officers responded to the Marathon Gas Station located at 3401 26TH...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
KESQ News Channel 3

Two arrested for December Indio homicide

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a homicide investigation launched last month. A 20-year-old man from La Quinta and a 22-year-old man from Coachella were arrested without incident on Thursday and face murder charges, according to The Indio Police Department. Detectives said the first suspect was arrested in La Quinta and booked into The post Two arrested for December Indio homicide appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
CBS Baltimore

Three Men Killed In Separate Shootings In Baltimore Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three men were killed in separate shootings on Saturday, Baltimore Police said. The most recent incident took place just after 3:05 p.m. in the 3500 block of Powhatan Avenue. Offices found a man who had been shot several times, police said. The man died at a nearby hospital, police said. Less than an hour earlier, officers found an unresponsive man in a vehicle who had been shot several times in the 2900 block of Allendale Road, police said. That man also died at a nearby hospital, police said. Officers found a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle that crashed into several parked cars at about 11:20 a.m. in the 4000 block of Walther Avenue, police said. They found the injured man after searching the area. He later died at a hospital, authorities said. Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call the police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Inter Lake

Suspect arrested in connection with Evergreen homicide

A Flathead County teenager was arrested Sunday in connection with a deadly shooting in Evergreen last week. Tanner Doyle White, 19, is being held in the Flathead County Detention Center with pending charges of felony deliberate homicide and felony tampering or fabricating evidence. According to the Flathead County Sheriff's Office, a 42-year-old man was shot and killed Jan. 17 at 125 Flathead Dr., in Evergreen. The victim’s name has yet to be released. Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said the ensuing investigation led detectives to identify a couple vehicles possibly connected with the shooting, including one allegedly associated with White. Heino said other evidence was gathered following a search warrant. White was taken into custody Jan. 23 during a traffic stop by Columbia Falls police. Heino said drugs and relationships are suspected as possible motives in the alleged crime, although he said the investigation is ongoing. Court records show White was charged with felony assault on a peace officer in August of 2019 after he allegedly head-butted a Flathead County deputy while being arrested on a warrant. The charge was later dismissed with prejudice.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Chicago homicide suspect arrested in Racine

RACINE, Wis. - A 20-year-old homicide suspect in Chicago was arrested by the Racine Police Department SWAT Team on Friday, Jan. 14. A news release says earlier this week, the Chicago Police Department reached out to the Racine Police Department/ATF Violent Crime Task Force indicating that a party wanted for first-degree murder was possibly hiding in Racine.
RACINE, WI
klin.com

Arrest Made In Vehicle Thefts

On Thursday, January 6th, a man called Lincoln Police to report that his Chevy Silverado had been stolen. It had been parked inside his garage in the 1700 block of North 80th Street. He told police he had left the garage door open overnight and the keys had been left inside the pickup.
LINCOLN, NE
FOX 61

Teen arrested in East Hartford homicide

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A 15-year-old from Hartford has been arrested in connection with the death of an East Hartford teen earlier this week. Police said around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, they were called to a report of an individual on the ground in the area of 25 Westbrook Street. Emergency responders located the teen unresponsive young male, apparently the victim of gunfire. He was pronounced dead and East Hartford Police Detectives began investigating this incident as a homicide. This victim has been identified as a 17-year-old East Hartford resident.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 8133 Barclay Street

On Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at approximately 11:07 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at 8133 Barclay Street. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, Le Billie Tre Nell Hunter, a 26-year old Black male, lying on the ground of the apartment complex parking lot with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported the victim to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The motive and circumstances surrounding this murder are still under investigation.
DALLAS, TX

Community Policy