Since Halo Infinite’s multiplayer launched late last year, its transition into the free-to-play space has not gone down well with its player base. With the franchise’s previously expansive and accessible armor customization now locked behind a variety of paywalls, the game’s community has been ruthless in its criticism of prices, bundles, and the battle pass. The battle pass saw changes early on with improvements to progression, but the store has continued to be a point of frustration for fans, who have argued against putting simple armor coatings and emblems into bundles to inflate their price.

