ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Spring Fling Run: March 12, 2022

nwnews.com
 2 days ago

With food and fun planned we can't wait to see you in 2022!...

www.nwnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

Salt & Straw hopes to open at Disney Springs in March

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Salt & Straw, a Portland, Oregon-based boutique ice parlor, is now looking at a spring opening for its first Central Florida location at Disney Springs. “We are THRILLED to say we plan to open in March — exact timeline still pending construction — but...
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL
JamBase

Dark Star Orchestra Reschedules New Year’s Run 2021 For Spring 2022

Dark Star Orchestra rescheduled their 2021 New Year’s run after postponing the original dates due to COVID-19. The four-night affair is now set to begin with two shows at The Paramount in Huntington, New York on March 30 and 31 followed by two nights at Albany’s Palace Theatre on April 1 and 2.
HUNTINGTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
syossetadvance.com

GLIRC plans 4 mile run in March

The Greater Long Island Running Club (GLIRC) will be partnering with EisnerAmper and Long Island Cares for its March 13th Neil Chadderton Memorial EisnerAmper 4 Mile Run in Eisenhower Park, Westbury. The 4 mile run is dedicated to Neil Chadderton who passed away in September 2021 at the young age...
WESTBURY, NY
cogconnected.com

Windjammers 2 Review – Furious Flinging Fun

Do you love the 90’s? Do you even remember the 90’s? If not, that’s totally fine! Windjammers 2 is here for you either way. This hyper-vibrant sports game presents a sleek, sexy look at the most extreme decade. Sort of! Mostly you get a vertical slice of the flying disc phenomenon. If you find yourself pining for those wraparound shades, blistering neon tank tops, and extreme font choices, then you’re in good hands. Furthermore, this is the platonic ideal of disc-based sports. From the aesthetic to the execution, Windjammers 2 is the purest form of this simple idea. Also it’s really fun!
VIDEO GAMES
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods, the osteopath is not optimistic

GolfMagic spoke to Poora Singh, a leading osteopath based at the Edgbaston Performance Clinic. "Tiger Woods at the Masters? Let’s break it down. You've got to go from a point from where the bone didn't even have any joints and then being bonded. And then once it's bonded, you...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
midislandtimes.com

GLIRC plans 4 mile run in March

The Greater Long Island Running Club (GLIRC) will be partnering with EisnerAmper and Long Island Cares for its March 13th Neil Chadderton Memorial EisnerAmper 4 Mile Run in Eisenhower Park, Westbury. The 4 mile run is dedicated to Neil Chadderton who passed away in September 2021 at the young age...
FITNESS
totallystaugustine.com

March 26-27: 39th annual St. Augustine Lions Spring Festival (formerly the Seafood Festival)

Popular downtown St. Augustine festival rebrands + announces 2022 new name and dates. The St. Augustine Lions Club is proud to announce the dates for the 39th Annual St. Augustine Lions Spring Festival, which will be held at Francis Field March 26th-27th, 2022. Previously known as the Seafood Festival, the St. Augustine Lions Foundation has rebranded the popular festival with a fresh look and expanded options. The new theme will help the festival grow and prosper after the 2020 and 2021 festivals being canceled due to the pandemic. The beloved festival is the primary fundraising event for the St. Augustine Lions Foundation each year since 1981 – generating funds for charitable needs and services to the community, with a focus on youth, the deaf and blind, disaster relief, veterans, and more. With more than 28,000 people expected to attend in 2022, the St. Augustine Lions Spring Festival is currently the largest festival held in St. Augustine.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
cogconnected.com

Windjammers 2 Video Review – Furious Flinging Fun

Looking for a competitive sport with that extreme edge? Windjammers 2 is here to blast you back to the hyper vibrant ’90s! It’s time to jam!. 28 years after the original and Windjammers 2 is here! Full of character, the game aims to stay true to its roots while modernizing elements of the classic sporting title. Playing at a break-neck pace, the game is easy to pick up but difficult to master. Due to this, it certainly has the potential to be a staple of gaming nights. Packed with new challengers, stages and some head-spinning power moves, does Windjammers 2 capture the magic of the original? Check out our video review below to find out!
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy