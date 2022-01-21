Spring Fling Run: March 12, 2022

Popular downtown St. Augustine festival rebrands + announces 2022 new name and dates. The St. Augustine Lions Club is proud to announce the dates for the 39th Annual St. Augustine Lions Spring Festival, which will be held at Francis Field March 26th-27th, 2022. Previously known as the Seafood Festival, the St. Augustine Lions Foundation has rebranded the popular festival with a fresh look and expanded options. The new theme will help the festival grow and prosper after the 2020 and 2021 festivals being canceled due to the pandemic. The beloved festival is the primary fundraising event for the St. Augustine Lions Foundation each year since 1981 – generating funds for charitable needs and services to the community, with a focus on youth, the deaf and blind, disaster relief, veterans, and more. With more than 28,000 people expected to attend in 2022, the St. Augustine Lions Spring Festival is currently the largest festival held in St. Augustine.

