Key Themes For Emerging Markets In 2022

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 was a disappointing year for emerging markets as an asset class. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index was down 2.5%, lagging MSCI ACWI by 21%. 2021 was a disappointing year for emerging markets ("EM") as an asset class. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index was down 2.5%, lagging MSCI ACWI by...

AFP

US stocks fall again, sending Nasdaq nearer to dreaded 'bear' market

Wall Street stocks tumbled again Friday following a plunge in Netflix shares that sent the Nasdaq further into correction territory, spurring questions of just how far the market will fall. Netflix results "particularly spooked" technology-focused stocks on Friday, said Ross Mayfield, analyst at Baird.
This $79 Motley Fool Investment Tool Has 4Xed the Market for 19 Years Straight

The new year is a time for setting goals, and there’s no better season to re-evaluate your budget, finances and investments than the beginning of a new trip around the sun. Of course, the investment landscape looks a lot different in 2022 than it did for our parents and grandparents. Savings accounts offer practically 0% returns, and many millennials can afford to hire a financial advisor the same way they can afford to buy a yacht. That’s one reason so many young people are trying novel investment vehicles such as cryptocurrency and NFTs. NFTs and crypto might be the trendiest places...
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Nasdaq books worst week since March 2020

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, capping another punishing week for growth and technology stocks as investors await a Federal Reserve update next week on how aggressively interest rates may rise and financial conditions tighten to tame inflation. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the three stock benchmarks lower Friday, ending down 2.7%, but off 7.6% for the week, which was its worst weekly decline since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq also entered correction territory mid-week, commonly measured as at least a 10% decline from its recent record close, and recorded its worst start to a year through Friday since the 2008 global financial crisis. Rising 10-year Treasury yields, up about 25 basis points near 1.74% this year, also have pressured speculative stocks and total returns of riskier assets. The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% Friday and 5.7% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% for the session and 4.6% for the week, pulled lower in part by jitters about pinched margins as major banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings.
