CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Experts say the median home price around Corpus Christi is around $250,000, but there might be more affordable options to consider. Jeremy Spear is the cofounder of Boxx Builder, with the Florida based company having an office in Corpus Christi. The company is building six homes in Flour Bluff, with the price for a 1280 square-foot home being around $219,000. The company is marketing it as a luxury affordable home.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO