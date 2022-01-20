Stryker (SYK) Acquires Vocera Communications (VCRA) For $79.25/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system (CNS), announced today that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with several institutional and accredited investors to issue, in a private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules, 12,105,264 shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 12,105,264 shares of common stock, at a purchase price of $0.95 per share of common stock (or pre-funded warrant) and associated warrant, for expected gross proceeds to CNS of approximately $11.5 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The warrants will have an exercise price of $0.82 per share of common stock, will be exercisable immediately upon issuance for a period of five years from the date of issuance.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 11 DAYS AGO