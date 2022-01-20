ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Stryker (SYK) Acquires Vocera Communications (VCRA) For $79.25/sh

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Stryker (NYSE: SYK) announced today a definitive merger agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE: VCRA) for $79.25 per share, or a...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0



