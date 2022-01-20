Council gives preliminary approval to wastewater treatment plan

The plan will now be sent for DEQ approval prior to being considered by the Estacada City Council a second time.

The Estacada City Council has given initial approval to a new wastewater treatment plan, and the document will be sent to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality for review.

The city has been working with Curran-Mcleod Consulting Engineers on the plan, and councilors gave a thumbs-up to the document during a meeting on Monday, Jan. 10.

Once the plan is considered by DEQ, councilors will give it final approval.

The current wastewater treatment facility, located near Timber Park, was built in 1963 and upgraded in 1988. Based on Estacada's population growth rate, it is expected to reach its maximum treatment ability by the end of 2025.

The preliminary report from Curran-Mcleod calls for constructing a new plant and mentions several potential locations, but ultimately recommends relocating the facility north of the City's Urban Growth Boundary beyond Folsom Road.

"This northern site can provide land area to expand, will better isolate odor problems and will allow the redevelopment of the river-front property currently occupied by the city facilities," the report said.

The estimated cost to construct the new wastewater treatment plan, and a new pump station that will be required within five years, is $25.86 million.

According to the report, "The existing treatment plant does not have capacity to effectively serve through the planning window and the existing facilities are not feasible to upgrade or expand on the existing site. The existing plant site has very limited room to expand, is in a depressed area susceptible to flooding and most of the existing structures are not in acceptable condition to reuse."

The system's current pump stations are also discussed in the report.

"The existing Timber Park Pump Station will require an increase in pump capacity as the contributing residential areas develop. The Park Campus Pump Station is recommended to be abandoned upon development of the remaining area north of the station and construction of the new NW UGB Pump Station. The remaining industrial area will either be served by a new NW UGB Pump Station or by gravity service if the new plant is located further north of the UGB, as is recommended herein. The Lakeshore and Cascadia Pump stations will only require minor improvements," the document stated.

Curran-Mcleod also envisioned the city's public works shops relocating near the new treatment facility.

"The treatment plant and City shops could jointly use an industrial site north of the City, with public works potentially also having a small satellite facility within the City to be most responsive," the report stated.

To view the report in its entirety, visit cityofestacada.org.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.