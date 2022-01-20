ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Making connections through coffee

By Emily Lindstrand
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago

Bright Side Coffee Co. stand opens second location on Southeast Bakers Ferry Road in Barton.

Those traveling through Barton on their commute have a new option for grabbing a cup of morning coffee.

Bright Side Coffee Co. opened a second location at 18505 S.E. Bakers Ferry Road on New Year's Eve 2021. The coffee stand can also be found at 24180 S.E. Borges Road, Damascus.

Bright Side owner and Estacada resident Kaylene Ricci said her favorite element of the business is connecting with people.

"A 1,000%, it's the customers and people I get to know," she said. "I love seeing everyone in Estacada and people passing through, whether they're repeats or not."

Finding a favorite drink for customers is also a fun element of her work.

"I love creating new flavor combinations for people," she said.

Bright Side's popular drinks include candy bar-inspired lattes like the twisted Snickers, Twix Bar and Milky Way. Grasshopper cookie and cinnamon roll flavored drinks are also available, and customers can adjust the level of sweetness to their liking.

Flavored Red Bull, Rockstar and Monster energy drinks are another popular option.

Additionally, Bright Side offers more traditional coffee drinks like a house brew, cold brew, latte and mocha.

One of the most requested offerings customers choose is having the barista pick their drink for them.

"You'd be surprised at how many people say 'surprise me,'" Ricci said, adding she's excited to serve customers at the new Barton location. "We're really happy to be here. You can come here and get any customized and handmade drink."

Bright Side Coffee Co.

The new Barton location is at 18505 S.E. Bakers Ferry Road and is open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, visit Instagram.com/brightsidecoffee.co.

