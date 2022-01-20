ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Kristof should stay off ballot, secretary of state says

By Jim Redden
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TdDuK_0drXhchR00 Shemia Fagan has responded to the appeal of her ruling going before the Oregon Supreme Court.

Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan on Thursday, Jan. 20, said the Oregon Supreme Court should keep former New York Times columnist off the ballot as a Democrat nominee for governor.

The filing responded to an appeal by Kristof of her previous ruling that he is not eligible to run for governor, primary because he lived and voted out of state, and did not meet the three-year residency requirement in the Oregon Constitution.

"My focus throughout this process has been to make sure Oregonians can trust the accuracy of their ballots," Fagan said. "I have a duty to Oregon voters to make sure every candidate on their ballot is qualified to serve."

Kristof campaign chair Carol Butler responded by saying, "Secretary Fagan has yet to point to any legal precedent that supports her questionable political decision to remove Nick Kristof from the ballot. No press release or political spin can change these facts: Three of her predecessors as secretary of state and a former Supreme Court Justice have rejected her position. No other Oregon secretary of state in the past 30 years has applied the residency standard in the way she has. And the only applicable court case in Oregon's history,  Wyatt vs. Myers, contradicts her decision. In the effort to keep one Oregonian out of this race, the voting rights of countless others are at risk."

Kristof has argued that he was raised in Oregon and considers the state his home, and only moved out for education and employment. He maintains property in the state and said that he and his family repeatedly returns to and lives in.

The pending court decision has both short- and long-term implications. Kristof has raised far more money than any other Democrat contender, including Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek, who is stepping down to run for governor, and State Treasurer Tobias Read. The decision also may affect the voting rights of other Oregonians who have multiple residences they do not consider their homes.

The secretary of state's filing can be found here.

RELATED STORIES

- Kristof's cash isn't tied to eligibility for governor

- Kristof lawyers argue denying his candidacy could set precedent of limiting Oregon voter choice

- OPINION: Nick Kristof cannot have it both ways

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

Final Kristof residency filing due by Jan. 26

Former Oregon Secretary of State Jeanne Atkins is worried ruling could adversely impact voters with multiple residences.The final Oregon Supreme Court filing in the case about whether former New York Times columnist Nick Kristof can run for governor is due by Wednesday, Jan. 26. There is no deadline for the court to decide the case after that, but ballots for the 2022 primary election must be ready by March 17. The Oregon Constitution requires that candidates for governor must be a "resident within" the state for three years before the general election they could win, in this case...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Political notebook: Oregon elections heat up in January

Money rolls in, candidates step up and endorsers cross party lines as we draw nearer the May primaries.Oregon politics have been unusually active this month. The break-up at the top of Oregon politics began Friday, part of a wave of departures of veteran power-brokers this week. A rare independent candidate for governor is drawing big names from the old guard among Democrat and Republican politicians, while a Democrat awaits final (or next-to-final) word on whether he'll make the May ballot. Johnson lists cross-party endorsements Betsy Johnson, the former Democratic state senator from Columbia County running as an unaffiliated candidate...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Job training plan is a focus of 2022 Oregon legislative session

Gov. Brown's final initiative comes as top leadership, members change ahead of elections.What may be Kate Brown's last policy initiative as governor — a $200 million plan to boost training for future jobs in construction, health care and manufacturing — will be one of the top items for the new session of the Oregon Legislature. Lawmakers will open the 35-day session on Feb. 1 as Oregon's top political leadership undergoes major changes. It will be the final scheduled session for Brown, a Democrat who is barred by term limits from running again, and for Peter Courtney, the veteran Democrat from...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Union practices picketing Portland City Hall

Members of the District Council of Trade Unions have voted to authorize a strike but not yet scheduled it.Days after the 1,100 members of the District Council of Trade Unions overwhelming voted to authorize a strike against the city of Portland, a practice picket was held outside City Hall on Saturday, Jan. 23. The DCTU said 91% of their members voted, with 86.17% voting to authorize the strike, although they have not yet drawn up an official 10-day notice. The union is still bargaining with the city. "We've been very clear on what we need and that's fair wages...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland Tribune

Oregon governor names acting director of state housing agency

Andrea Bell's current position includes overseeing homeless services and emergency rental assistance.Andrea Bell has been elevated by Gov. Kate Brown to be acting director of the Oregon Housing and Community Services Department. Bell will succeed Margaret Salazar, who was named by President Joe Biden as regional administrator for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Salazar had worked at the federal agency for 10 years until Brown named her director of the state housing agency in November 2016. Bell (who pronounces her first name on-DRAY-uh) starts in February. Bell is director of housing stabilization, a position she has held...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Oregon City names its first commission president of color

Denyse McGriff again makes history by taking position with mayoral powers when mayor is absentOregon City's Denyse McGriff was unanimously appointed commission president during the Jan. 5 meeting of commissioners. "It's going to be a little more responsibility, but it shows a continued spirit of cooperation among the commissioners and that everyone's opinion is valued," McGriff said. McGriff made history with her appointment by city commissioners in March 2019 to become the first person of color to serve on the Oregon City Commission, and then earned the support of voters in November 2020 to serve a full four-year term....
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

COVID-19 cases surge in Multnomah County detention facilities

The surge in COVID-19 cases at Multnomah County's corrections sites is affecting both staff and people in custody.Multnomah County's detention centers are experiencing a sharp spike in cases of COVID-19. This month, 56 cases have been reported among adults in custody at the county's Inverness Jail in Northeast Portland, compared to zero cases reported in December, officials said in a post on the county's website Thursday, Jan. 20. The first case was reported days earlier on Jan. 9, according to Julie Sullivan-Springhetti, spokesperson for the county. Ten cases among adults in custody have been reported at the Multnomah County Detention...
Lake Oswego Review

Beaverton progressive Farrah Chaichi seeks Campos' House seat

A Democrat, Chaichi has the endorsement of Rep. Wlnsvey Campos, who is running for Senate instead. Human rights advocate and Beaverton resident Farrah Chaichi intends on taking her organizing chops to Salem. Chaichi is vying for a seat in the Oregon House of Representatives, District 35. That position is an open seat, with first-term Rep. Wlnsvey Campos instead running for another open seat, the reconfigured Senate District 18. Housing is one of the main issues Chaichi is focusing on in her campaign. In the long term, Chaichi says, that means passing transformative legislation on housing affordability, renter protections and rent...
BEAVERTON, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Kotek
Person
Tobias Read
Portland Tribune

Kristof's cash isn't tied to eligibility for governor

The upcoming Oregon Supreme Court decision will not prevent Nicholas Kristof from spending his current contributions.Nicholas Kristof's campaign for governor has already raised more than $2.5 million, even as the Oregon Supreme Court considers whether he can run at all. The court is expected to rule on his eligibility after Jan. 26. If the answer is no, Kristof will be able to keep the cash in his state campaign finance fund for use on a future race or to dole out to other candidates. Kristof quit his job as a columnist for the New York Times to run...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

What do you want from Oregon's next governor?

Journalists team up to host listening sessions with voters interested in shaping the upcoming election.Hey, Oregon voters: What do you want to know from the folks vying to be Oregon's next governor? What questions and issues do you want them to address? What's important to you? Several news organizations, including the Pamplin Media Group, want to hear directly from you before talking to the candidates. To pull it off, we've teamed up with Rural Development Initiatives, a nonprofit focused on community vitality in rural Oregon, and the Agora Journalism Center, part of the University of Oregon School of Journalism. We're...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon City investigates 'emoji illiterate' commissioner

Report concurs with Frank O'Donnell's 'plausible explanation' that he had tried to select 'silly' face, not 'yum' faceOregon City recently hired an investigator to examine a complaint filed against City Commissioner Frank O'Donnell, who said he was sorry for any unintended harm but was glad that the recently released report exonerated him of a harassment charge. Now-resigned City Recorder Kattie Riggs launched a formal complaint shortly after giving notice with the city that she had accepted employment elsewhere. The complaint was filed two weeks after the commissioner took the unusual action of stepping down from the dais during an Aug....
OREGON CITY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Metro chief promises visible progress on homeless crisis soon

President Lynn Peterson also criticizes the People for Portland group for increasing cynicism.In a sign of how critical the homeless crisis has become, Metro President Lynn Peterson focused on the issue in her State of the Region address — and she did not pull any punches about the dire situation. "All you have to do is look around to see that as a country and as a region we are not measuring up. Our most vulnerable people are unhoused, at risk, and our region is suffering. The situation is urgent, and you have a right to be upset. I'm upset,"...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballots#Oregon Secretary Of State#The Oregon Supreme Court#New York Times#Democrat#Oregonians#Supreme Court Justice
Lake Oswego Review

Clackamas County approves regional supportive housing contract

Commissioners approve plan to deliver about $24M annually to address chronic homelessnessClackamas County has approved a Metro-wide supportive housing contract outlining the distribution of a projected $240 million toward reducing chronic homelessness in the county over the next decade. County commissioners on Thursday enthusiastically voted through the "long-awaited" contract, which solidifies the 10-year plan for implementing anticipated revenues from a business and personal income tax measure passed by voters in 2020 to provide comprehensive supportive housing services to the region's growing population of unhoused and at-risk residents — a crisis exacerbated by an ongoing global pandemic, rising housing costs and...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Unmasked crowd occupies Clackamas County meeting room

Chair Tootie Smith moves to virtual format after group refuses to comply with state administrative rulesClackamas County commissioners' Jan. 13 meeting was abruptly halted and moved online after a large crowd refused to follow state and county COVID-19 safety requirements, proceeding to occupy the county hearing room for several minutes after commissioners and staff evacuated. Roughly 19 minutes into the 6 p.m. meeting, Chair Tootie Smith made the call to move remaining discussions to a virtual format. Smith gaveled the end of the meeting as members of the crowd are heard saying the word "propaganda" as Commissioner Martha Schrader shared...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Learn, testify about changing Portland's form of government

Here are three chances to learn more and comment on the measure expected on the November ballot.Portland voters are expected to consider a ballot measure to change the city's form of government at the November 2022 general election. A citizen Charter Review Commission is considering options and taking public comment on potential changes ahead of finalizing the measure. Three opportunities to learn more and participate are coming up. First, the commission will host a virtual community listening session from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22. More information is available here. A D V E R T I S...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

'Take the dais' threat reported during tense Clackamas meeting

County commission to meet virtually indefinitely after crowded meeting ends in unrestClackamas County Chair Tootie Smith on Tuesday addressed her decision to halt a Jan. 13 in-person meeting after the "boisterous" crowd's refusal to follow county and state requirements, claiming to have later received a security report of crowd members' intentions to "take the dais and oust the sitting commissioners." Smith said on Jan. 18 that county security staff confirmed the threat following her adjournment of the previous week's meeting, which commissioners quickly resumed online as the crowd proceeded to occupy the county hearing room for several minutes in protest...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Lake Oswego Review

Portland city workers authorize strike

Workers in six trade unions finish voting Thursday after contract negotiations stalled.Portland city trade workers in six unions voted to authorize a strike on Thursday, Jan. 20, after contract negotiations with the city stalled for weeks. The District Council of Trade Unions posted on Facebook that the unions saw a 91% member turnout with 86.17% voting to authorize the strike. A strike by the DCTU likely would be felt in all aspects of city life, as it would include more than 1,100 city workers from the bureaus that handle Portland's water, transportation, development services, policing and finances. The district...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Portland Public Schools marks highest graduation rate in 10 years

Statewide, race and ethnicity still have an outsized impact on high school completion.While the overall graduation rate in Portland Public Schools continues to climb, data released by the state shows Portland and the rest of Oregon still have educational gaps to close. Across Oregon, white and Asian students are graduating at higher rates than their Black, Native American, Pacific Islander, Hispanic and Latino counterparts. The same is true within PPS, Oregon's largest school district. PPS's 2020-21 graduation rate remained virtually unchanged since the 2019-20 year. Last spring, 84.4% of PPS students graduated on time. Statewide, 80.6% of students graduated...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Feds say Portland's I-5 Rose Quarter project needs new review

Freeway caps trigger new assessment of ODOT project that will displace Harriet Tubman Middle SchoolThe Federal Highway Administration is asking for a new environmental assessment of the Interstate 5 Rose Quarter Improvement Project. The Oregon Department of Transportation confirmed the federal request was made after the project's design changed to allow for a freeway cover, referred to as the "Hybrid 3" design option, on recommendation from Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and the Oregon Transportation Commission. The freeway cap is intended to create a bridge over the road that can support new buildings. ODOT heard multiple requests from the public to...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

PPS rejects Safe Rest Village proposal

A majority of a board committee says no to a managed homeless camp on a vacant Northeast Portland property.Portland school board members voted "no" to turning a vacant lot owned by the district into a Safe Rest Village site for the homeless on Wednesday, Jan. 19. Board member Gary Hollands said what's best for students is at the forefront of every decision the panel makes. During an afternoon Portland Public Schools Facilities and Operations Committee meeting, two of the three school board members who sit on the committee decided they won't allow the city to put a Safe...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
227
Followers
3K+
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy