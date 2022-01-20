ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon governor names housing agency director

By Peter Wong
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z1qVG_0drXhboi00 Andrea Bell's current position includes overseeing homeless services and emergency rental assistance.

Andrea Bell has been elevated by Gov. Kate Brown to be acting director of the Oregon Housing and Community Services Department. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yGE3h_0drXhboi00

Bell will succeed Margaret Salazar, who was named by President Joe Biden as regional administrator for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Salazar had worked at the federal agency for 10 years until Brown named her director of the state housing agency in November 2016.

Bell (who pronounces her first name on-DRAY-uh) starts in February.

Bell is director of housing stabilization, a position she has held since 2020. She oversees programs dealing with homeless services, energy and weatherization assistance, and rental assistance, and initiatives for racial and social justice. Before then, in April 2019, she was the assistant director for homeless services.

Her position put her on the front line of the agency's efforts to pay out emergency rental assistance from state and federal funds that stem from the coronavirus pandemic. The Oregon Legislature in a 2020 special session set aside $200 million, which has been spent, and replenished the fund in a Dec. 13 special session with another $100 million. Oregon also received $289 million in federal funds, almost all of which have been spent or obligated. But the state agency and community action agencies, particularly in the Portland metro area, still have thousands of applications pending.

As of Jan. 19, $243 million of the $289 million has been paid out for assistance to 34,900 households.

The state has asked the U.S. Treasury for $198 million more, reallocated from funds not spent in other states and communities. Oregon is ranked sixth by the National Low-Income Housing Coalition in how it has disbursed its money.

The Legislature also approved $100 million for transition services to avert evictions once emergency rental assistance ends.

An excerpt from Bell's statement:

"OHCS is in a pivotal moment in continuing to help thousands of Oregon families access stable and affordable housing. … During a global health pandemic this assistance provided a lifeline, ensuring thousands of Oregon's most vulnerable residents could remain stably housed, keeping kids in school, and avoiding slipping into homelessness. In these unfathomable times, it's an honor to be in the position of guiding the agency work outlined in the statewide housing plan. I am humbled and grateful to continue to advance this work across the housing continuum with talented and dedicated staff to increase housing stability across Oregon."

"Andrea Bell has the extensive leadership and on-the-ground expertise to ensure a seamless transition for Oregon Housing and Community Services at this critical moment, as we continue to work to help keep Oregonians in their homes," Brown said in a statement. "And she has the vision to lead the agency as we begin to move from federal- and state-funded emergency response to supporting and developing long-term eviction prevention services at the local level. I am confident in her leadership as we work to continue to expand affordable housing in Oregon, strengthen tenant protections, help people experiencing homelessness find homes, and address the deep racial disparities in housing stability and homeownership caused by decades of racism in housing policy in this country."

pwong@pamplinmedia.com

twitter.com/capitolwong

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

Final Kristof residency filing due by Jan. 26

Former Oregon Secretary of State Jeanne Atkins is worried ruling could adversely impact voters with multiple residences.The final Oregon Supreme Court filing in the case about whether former New York Times columnist Nick Kristof can run for governor is due by Wednesday, Jan. 26. There is no deadline for the court to decide the case after that, but ballots for the 2022 primary election must be ready by March 17. The Oregon Constitution requires that candidates for governor must be a "resident within" the state for three years before the general election they could win, in this case...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Job training plan is a focus of 2022 Oregon legislative session

Gov. Brown's final initiative comes as top leadership, members change ahead of elections.What may be Kate Brown's last policy initiative as governor — a $200 million plan to boost training for future jobs in construction, health care and manufacturing — will be one of the top items for the new session of the Oregon Legislature. Lawmakers will open the 35-day session on Feb. 1 as Oregon's top political leadership undergoes major changes. It will be the final scheduled session for Brown, a Democrat who is barred by term limits from running again, and for Peter Courtney, the veteran Democrat from...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

ODOT: Speak up now about use of federal flexible money

Panel faces March 30 decision about how to spend $400 million through 2027; other funds are earmarked. Oregon transportation officials want to hear from the public about how the state should spend more than $400 million in flexible funds from the federal government over the next five years. The $400 million is part of the $1.2 billion that Oregon will receive for transportation from the federal infrastructure bill, which President Joe Biden signed on Nov. 15. Oregon will get more money for other programs, such as water and sewer lines and broadband connections, that does not go through the Oregon...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

My View: Time to change how we serve homeless residents

We need to know who is homeless, where they are, and establish a network of safe places for them.Portland has been experiencing a humanitarian crisis of unsheltered homelessness for years, with local government leaders espousing plans with the best of intentions, but with the reality of a worsening and dire situation on our streets. Rather than considering that there is a baseline below which people should not live, then developing a plan to identify who people are and what they need so we can intervene effectively, we have seen a doubling down on the approach that has gotten us...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Lake Oswego Review

Union practices picketing Portland City Hall

Members of the District Council of Trade Unions have voted to authorize a strike but not yet scheduled it.Days after the 1,100 members of the District Council of Trade Unions overwhelming voted to authorize a strike against the city of Portland, a practice picket was held outside City Hall on Saturday, Jan. 23. The DCTU said 91% of their members voted, with 86.17% voting to authorize the strike, although they have not yet drawn up an official 10-day notice. The union is still bargaining with the city. "We've been very clear on what we need and that's fair wages...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Political notebook: Oregon elections heats up in January

Money rolls in, candidates step up and endorsers cross party lines as we draw nearer the May primaries.Oregon politics have been unusually active this month. The break-up at the top of Oregon politics began Friday, part of a wave of departures of veteran power-brokers this week. A rare independent candidate for governor is drawing big names from the old guard among Democrat and Republican politicians, while a Democrat awaits final (or next-to-final) word on whether he'll make the May ballot. Johnson lists cross-party endorsements Betsy Johnson, the former Democratic state senator from Columbia County running as an unaffiliated candidate...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Clackamas County approves regional supportive housing contract

Commissioners approve plan to deliver about $24M annually to address chronic homelessnessClackamas County has approved a Metro-wide supportive housing contract outlining the distribution of a projected $240 million toward reducing chronic homelessness in the county over the next decade. County commissioners on Thursday enthusiastically voted through the "long-awaited" contract, which solidifies the 10-year plan for implementing anticipated revenues from a business and personal income tax measure passed by voters in 2020 to provide comprehensive supportive housing services to the region's growing population of unhoused and at-risk residents — a crisis exacerbated by an ongoing global pandemic, rising housing costs and...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Burnside Bridge replacement cost-saving measures head to first vote

A Multnomah County committee plans to vote on proposals to reduce the cost of the Burnside Bridge replacement project.A Multnomah County committee plans to vote on measures that could substantially reduce the cost of the earthquake-ready Burnside Bridge replacement project. Last spring, amid pandemic-related price spikes and competition for construction resources, county officials asked the bridge project team to consider ways to bring project costs down. Without cost-saving measures, county officials estimate the project will cost about $1 billion. The project's Community Task Force will hold a virtual meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, to consider public input...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kate Brown
Lake Oswego Review

Metro chief promises visible progress on homeless crisis soon

President Lynn Peterson also criticizes the People for Portland group for increasing cynicism.In a sign of how critical the homeless crisis has become, Metro President Lynn Peterson focused on the issue in her State of the Region address — and she did not pull any punches about the dire situation. "All you have to do is look around to see that as a country and as a region we are not measuring up. Our most vulnerable people are unhoused, at risk, and our region is suffering. The situation is urgent, and you have a right to be upset. I'm upset,"...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Oregon City names its first commission president of color

Denyse McGriff again makes history by taking position with mayoral powers when mayor is absentOregon City's Denyse McGriff was unanimously appointed commission president during the Jan. 5 meeting of commissioners. "It's going to be a little more responsibility, but it shows a continued spirit of cooperation among the commissioners and that everyone's opinion is valued," McGriff said. McGriff made history with her appointment by city commissioners in March 2019 to become the first person of color to serve on the Oregon City Commission, and then earned the support of voters in November 2020 to serve a full four-year term....
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

COVID-19 cases surge in Multnomah County detention facilities

The surge in COVID-19 cases at Multnomah County's corrections sites is affecting both staff and people in custody.Multnomah County's detention centers are experiencing a sharp spike in cases of COVID-19. This month, 56 cases have been reported among adults in custody at the county's Inverness Jail in Northeast Portland, compared to zero cases reported in December, officials said in a post on the county's website Thursday, Jan. 20. The first case was reported days earlier on Jan. 9, according to Julie Sullivan-Springhetti, spokesperson for the county. Ten cases among adults in custody have been reported at the Multnomah County Detention...
Lake Oswego Review

Police union supports body cameras for officers

Police and city leaders testified about reforms during a Sunday night community meeting.Law enforcement officials and Portland city leaders took questions from the community Sunday night, Jan. 23, about adding body cameras to police uniforms. The City Council is set to vote this month on a tentative agreement between the Portland Police Bureau and the U.S. Department of Justice linked to excessive force investigations dating back to 2014. This latest agreement would mean both high-ranking and street-level officers could be investigated for improper use of force in the 2020 riots. "We identified very basic errors for applying the standard for...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Rental Home#The Oregon Legislature#The U S Treasury
Lake Oswego Review

Happy Valley seeks to expand veterans memorial

City looks to install sculpture, engrave war timeline along labyrinth in plazaHappy Valley has applied for additional state grant funds to expand its memorial for veterans adjacent to City Hall with new design features further inviting contemplative reflection and community gathering. Dedicated in August 2021, the memorial site currently represents all branches of the U.S. armed services with a custom bench, branch flag and lighted flagpole, comprising the first of multiple construction phases that project organizers originally planned, but could only partially fund due to an unexpected increase in construction costs. $74,500 in funding for the memorial's first phase...
HAPPY VALLEY, OR
Portland Tribune

Kristof should stay off Oregon ballot, secretary of state says

Shemia Fagan has responded to the appeal of her ruling going before the Oregon Supreme Court.Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan on Thursday, Jan. 20, said the Oregon Supreme Court should keep former New York Times columnist off the ballot as a Democrat nominee for governor. The filing responded to an appeal by Kristof of her previous ruling that he is not eligible to run for governor, primary because he lived and voted out of state, and did not meet the three-year residency requirement in the Oregon Constitution. "My focus throughout this process has been to make sure Oregonians can...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon City investigates 'emoji illiterate' commissioner

Report concurs with Frank O'Donnell's 'plausible explanation' that he had tried to select 'silly' face, not 'yum' faceOregon City recently hired an investigator to examine a complaint filed against City Commissioner Frank O'Donnell, who said he was sorry for any unintended harm but was glad that the recently released report exonerated him of a harassment charge. Now-resigned City Recorder Kattie Riggs launched a formal complaint shortly after giving notice with the city that she had accepted employment elsewhere. The complaint was filed two weeks after the commissioner took the unusual action of stepping down from the dais during an Aug....
OREGON CITY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Rep. Drazan will resign to focus on GOP bid for governor

A portion of Clackamas County will have no representative for part, or maybe most, of the legislative session.State Rep. Christine Drazan of Canby has announced she will resign her District 39 seat on Monday, Jan. 31, to focus on her bid for the Republican nomination for governor. Her move was expected. A House rule bars lawmakers from raising campaign money during sessions. Drazan set up a campaign committee for governor on Nov. 24, resigned as House Republican leader on Nov. 30, and filed her candidacy on Jan. 7. The 2022 session is scheduled to start Feb. 1. An appointed...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Lake Oswego Review

Beaverton progressive Farrah Chaichi seeks Campos' House seat

A Democrat, Chaichi has the endorsement of Rep. Wlnsvey Campos, who is running for Senate instead. Human rights advocate and Beaverton resident Farrah Chaichi intends on taking her organizing chops to Salem. Chaichi is vying for a seat in the Oregon House of Representatives, District 35. That position is an open seat, with first-term Rep. Wlnsvey Campos instead running for another open seat, the reconfigured Senate District 18. Housing is one of the main issues Chaichi is focusing on in her campaign. In the long term, Chaichi says, that means passing transformative legislation on housing affordability, renter protections and rent...
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

Kristof's cash isn't tied to eligibility for governor

The upcoming Oregon Supreme Court decision will not prevent Nicholas Kristof from spending his current contributions.Nicholas Kristof's campaign for governor has already raised more than $2.5 million, even as the Oregon Supreme Court considers whether he can run at all. The court is expected to rule on his eligibility after Jan. 26. If the answer is no, Kristof will be able to keep the cash in his state campaign finance fund for use on a future race or to dole out to other candidates. Kristof quit his job as a columnist for the New York Times to run...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

PPS rejects Safe Rest Village proposal

A majority of a board committee says no to a managed homeless camp on a vacant Northeast Portland property.Portland school board members voted "no" to turning a vacant lot owned by the district into a Safe Rest Village site for the homeless on Wednesday, Jan. 19. Board member Gary Hollands said what's best for students is at the forefront of every decision the panel makes. During an afternoon Portland Public Schools Facilities and Operations Committee meeting, two of the three school board members who sit on the committee decided they won't allow the city to put a Safe...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Portland city workers authorize strike

Workers in six trade unions finish voting Thursday after contract negotiations stalled.Portland city trade workers in six unions voted to authorize a strike on Thursday, Jan. 20, after contract negotiations with the city stalled for weeks. The District Council of Trade Unions posted on Facebook that the unions saw a 91% member turnout with 86.17% voting to authorize the strike. A strike by the DCTU likely would be felt in all aspects of city life, as it would include more than 1,100 city workers from the bureaus that handle Portland's water, transportation, development services, policing and finances. The district...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
227
Followers
3K+
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy