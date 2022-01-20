ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Atlanta United announces 2022 preseason schedule

By Joe Patrick
dirtysouthsoccer.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta United announced this afternoon its preseason schedule ahead of it’s 2022 MLS campaign that kicks off on February 27. The dates announced are:. January 25: vs. Georgia Storm at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground. January 30: vs. Georgia Revolution in Athens, Georgia. February...

www.dirtysouthsoccer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Arch Manning News

On Friday night, five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning had the best college football coach in the country – and his top assistants – at his high school basketball game. Manning, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, is also a star on the hardwood. Alabama coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Baltimore Sun

As Baltimore waits for FIFA’s decision on 2026 World Cup bid, potential merger with Washington offers ‘advantages’

The head of Baltimore’s push to be a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup acknowledged “there are some benefits” to merging competing proposals from the city and Washington, D.C. But Terry Hasseltine — executive director of the Maryland Sports Commission, which is coordinating the campaign — emphasized that move would have to be mandated by either FIFA, the governing body of international ...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Chicago Tribune

The Chicago Fire acquire Kacper Przybyłko from the Philadelphia Union, filling a big need at striker. But more moves are needed if they want Ezra Hendrickson’s ‘progressive possession’ to be successful.

The Chicago Fire kick off their new season in a little more than a month with plenty of work to be done if they hope to reach the Major League Soccer playoffs for the first time since 2017. But one of those needs might have been addressed. The Fire on Saturday acquired Polish striker Kacper Przybyłko from the Philadelphia Union for $1.15 million in allocation money split over two years. ...
MLS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Minnesota United star Emanuel Reynoso joins team Thursday in preseason training

Minnesota United star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso trained with his teammates Thursday in Blaine for the first time since he was arrested and detained for more than a week last month back home in Argentina. Delayed entering the United States until Wednesday because of COVID-19 regulations, Reynoso has been cleared by...
MLS
WGAU

Atlanta United will play at UGA

The University of Georgia’s Turner Soccer Complex will play host to Atlanta United: United will play an exhibition in Athens, taking on Georgia Revolution FC in a match set to start at noon on January 30. From Jake Stanley, UGA Sports Communications…. Turner Soccer Complex, home of the University...
MLS
arizonasports.com

Phoenix Rising to play 2 MLS teams in 5-match preseason schedule

Phoenix Rising FC announced its full 2022 preseason schedule earlier this week. The team will play a total of six opponents across five friendly matches, which includes two MLS teams, one USL Championship club and one USL League One side. PRFC will also have an exhibition game against new NISA...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta United#Chivas#Georgia Revolution#Birmingham Legion#The Turner Soccer Complex
CBS Boston

Arsenal Reportedly Make ‘Strong Bid’ For Revolution Goalkeeper Matt Turner

BOSTON (CBS) — New England Revolution goalkeeper has been on a rapid ascent in recent years, rising from an undrafted player in 2016 to the best keeper in MLS to becoming the potential starting goalkeeper for Team USA. Now, his career arc may be making another significant jump. According to Taylor Twellman, Arsenal have made a “strong bid” for Turner. 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 Breaking news!!@Arsenal have put in a strong bid for @headdturnerr from the @NERevolution today. What a great opportunity for both the player & franchise to further enhance their brand. What a great time to be a #NERevs supporter. #MLS — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) January 20, 2022 The 27-year-old Turner has played 97 matches for the Revolution since 2018, earning Goalkeeper Of The Year honors in 2021. He was an All-Star in 2021, earning game MVP honors during his appearance. Turner also made his international debut in 2021, going 9-1-2 for Team USA and earning Best Goalkeeper and Best XI honors in the Concacaf Gold Cup.
MLS
dirtysouthsoccer.com

Machop Chol receives second South Sudan National team call-up

Atlanta United Homegrown Player Machop Chol received his second call-up to the South Sudanese National Team. Chol becomes the sixth player on the team to be called up by his national team this window. He will travel with the team to Dubai where he hopes to make his international debut in one of the two upcoming friendlies against Kuwait (Jan 28th) and Uzbekistan (Jan 30th). Both matches in his previous call-up were canceled.
MLS
CBS Boston

Matt Turner, Sebastian Lletget Named To USMNT Roster For World Cup Qualifying Matches

BOSTON (CBS) — Before they play their first game together for New England, Revolution teammates Matt Turner and Sebastian Lletget will hit the pitch for the United States Men’s National Team. On Friday, both players were named to the USMNT roster for three upcoming World Cup Qualifying matches. The duo has been training with the national team this month in U.S. Soccer’s January Preparation Camp, and will remain with the Stars and Stripes for a trio of qualifying matches. First, they’ll take on El Salvador in Columbus, Ohio on Thursday, January 27, followed by a match against Canada in Hamilton, Ontario...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Axios Charlotte

Exclusive: Charlotte FC’s Christian Fuchs explains why soccer jerseys matter so much

Christian Fuchs loves the memories associated with shirts.  Spanning his 17-year career as a professional soccer player, the Charlotte FC defender estimates he has around 200 at his primary home in New York. Over 100 hang in his “man cave,” a space he credits his wife with creating, while the rest are in a closet. Why […] The post Exclusive: Charlotte FC’s Christian Fuchs explains why soccer jerseys matter so much appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy