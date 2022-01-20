ALTUS Commercial Real Estate Joins MESBA

The Jacksonville Chamber hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Jan. 18 to welcome new member Ben Fitzgerald Real Estate Services LLC. Ben Fitzgerald is located at 621 Chase Dr., Suite A, in Tyler. Noemi Lopez, representing the company, cut the ribbon at Cherokee Plaza, a property managed by Ben Fitzgerald. Ben Fitzgerald...
While cryptos at large are on a downward trend in this new year, a slice of the market is continuing to be one of the biggest winners of the crypto world. Metaverse virtual real estate is maintaining...
This article was written for our sponsor, CBRE | Raleigh. The past year was yet another filled with surprises, challenges, and unpredictability. After the complete shutdown in 2020 due to COVID-19, 2021 saw a cautious return to normal life. Then, as variants swept through the country, people were yet again forced to navigate a “new normal.”
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Coldwell Banker EvenBay Real Estate recently welcomed Matthew Nero to its team of professionals. He received his Ohio real estate license last year. In addition to working in real estate, he is dean of students at the Youngstown Academy of Excellence. Nero grew up in Cortland...
The Brooklawn Board of Education (BOE) is requesting proposals for commercial real estate services for the St. Maurice property located at 401 Community Road. There will be a public inspection available on Friday, February 4 at 10:00 a.m. at the property. The BOE seeks Request For Qualifications (RFQ’s) for the...
Office rents have more or less recovered from the huge slump that occurred at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. These days, companies are willing to pay high-dollar rents and sign long leases, but it’s not because everyone has rushed back to work all of a sudden. With the Omicron variant of COVID-19 still a cause for concern, commercial property owners have been enticing tenants with incentives such as cash gifts and months’ of free rent.
It’s no secret that houses with great landscaping have a more attractive curbside appeal. When it comes to increasing the value of your home, revamping your landscaping and hardscaping can make a bigger difference than you might think. When looking at ideal homes, 90% of Americans would like a home that has lush landscaping.
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The region’s auction leader leads the way again with online auctions. Take a moment this weekend and see what Ayers Auction and Real Estate has on the block and what’s going on the block in the near future. Connect HERE and browse Ayers...
Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Victoria Standring and Sheila Thunfors of Stone House Properties offer a house with extraordinary design on Onota Lake. Lake living doesn’t get better than this. Transformations – Designer...
Carpinteria resident and longtime area real estate agent, Fred Bradley, has joined Anderson Hurst Associates, the award-winning real estate partnership at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties in Montecito. Bradley joins the team as senior associate, bringing a 40-year track record and a distinguished reputation as a top producer with record-setting sales.
Brick and mortar retail spaces in the Dallas-Fort Worth area saw strong demand last year after pandemic-related struggles in 2020, according to the annual forecast by Weitzman. The Texas-based commercial real estate firm with offices in DFW, Austin, Houston and San Antonio reported that last year had the third-strongest leasing...
Seven commercial real estate veterans have formed a new commercial real estate firm in St. Louis, Center Commercial Real Estate. Brian Kelley will lead the new office as managing director. Previously, the office served as an affiliate of Avison Young. “Our team is very excited to take this next step,”...
America’s largest managed security provider for commercial real estate and tenants and leader in property technology, Kastle Systems, has partnered with Clear to integrate its biometrically-secured Health Pass into building management to help employers and facilities managers remain compliant with COVID-19-related regulations. Clear’s Health Pass, available within the overall...
Have you ever been to a real estate auction? It is really a lot of fun! Real estate auctions take place all around us every day of the week, yet I’m always amazed at how many people have never attended one or are simply afraid to buy real estate at a public auction.
Nevada-based LOGIC Commercial Real Estate recently announced the addition of a new broker duo to its Reno team, Casey Prostinak and Landon Gonzalez, who will focus on office, industrial and investment properties. Prostinak and Gonzalez are lifelong friends who hail from Northern Nevada. They have been involved in over 420...
