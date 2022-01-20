ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

ALTUS Commercial Real Estate Joins MESBA

By Devin Renner
 4 days ago

Jacksonville Daily Progress

Ben Fitzgerald Real Estate Services joins Jacksonville Chamber

The Jacksonville Chamber hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Jan. 18 to welcome new member Ben Fitzgerald Real Estate Services LLC. Ben Fitzgerald is located at 621 Chase Dr., Suite A, in Tyler. Noemi Lopez, representing the company, cut the ribbon at Cherokee Plaza, a property managed by Ben Fitzgerald. Ben Fitzgerald...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
wraltechwire.com

Commercial real estate in review: the state of live, work and play in the Triangle

This article was written for our sponsor, CBRE | Raleigh. The past year was yet another filled with surprises, challenges, and unpredictability. After the complete shutdown in 2020 due to COVID-19, 2021 saw a cautious return to normal life. Then, as variants swept through the country, people were yet again forced to navigate a “new normal.”
RALEIGH, NC
businessjournaldaily.com

Nero Joins Coldwell Banker EvenBay Real Estate

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Coldwell Banker EvenBay Real Estate recently welcomed Matthew Nero to its team of professionals. He received his Ohio real estate license last year. In addition to working in real estate, he is dean of students at the Youngstown Academy of Excellence. Nero grew up in Cortland...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Wharton Journal Spectator

Real Estate

Is it Too Late to Reduce Your Mortgage Payment by Refinancing?. Are homebuyers still searching for their next great home over the holidays?. How much time does it really take to search for your next home?. Brandpoint (BPT) Updated Nov 24, 2021. advertorial. Brandpoint (BPT) Updated 9 hrs ago. advertorial.
REAL ESTATE
Economy
Real Estate
realtybiznews.com

Commercial real estate sector recovery driven by incentives

Office rents have more or less recovered from the huge slump that occurred at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. These days, companies are willing to pay high-dollar rents and sign long leases, but it’s not because everyone has rushed back to work all of a sudden. With the Omicron variant of COVID-19 still a cause for concern, commercial property owners have been enticing tenants with incentives such as cash gifts and months’ of free rent.
REAL ESTATE
realtybiznews.com

The Greener Grass of Real Estate

It’s no secret that houses with great landscaping have a more attractive curbside appeal. When it comes to increasing the value of your home, revamping your landscaping and hardscaping can make a bigger difference than you might think. When looking at ideal homes, 90% of Americans would like a home that has lush landscaping.
REAL ESTATE
theberkshireedge.com

Welcome to Real Estate Friday!

Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Victoria Standring and Sheila Thunfors of Stone House Properties offer a house with extraordinary design on Onota Lake. Lake living doesn’t get better than this. Transformations – Designer...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Coastal View

Real estate agent Fred Bradley joins Anderson Hurst Associates

Carpinteria resident and longtime area real estate agent, Fred Bradley, has joined Anderson Hurst Associates, the award-winning real estate partnership at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties in Montecito. Bradley joins the team as senior associate, bringing a 40-year track record and a distinguished reputation as a top producer with record-setting sales.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

‘Tech and mortar’ gains traction in commercial real estate sector, according to Weitzman annual forecast

Brick and mortar retail spaces in the Dallas-Fort Worth area saw strong demand last year after pandemic-related struggles in 2020, according to the annual forecast by Weitzman. The Texas-based commercial real estate firm with offices in DFW, Austin, Houston and San Antonio reported that last year had the third-strongest leasing...
DALLAS, TX
rejournals.com

Industry veterans form Center Commercial Real Estate in St. Louis

Seven commercial real estate veterans have formed a new commercial real estate firm in St. Louis, Center Commercial Real Estate. Brian Kelley will lead the new office as managing director. Previously, the office served as an affiliate of Avison Young. “Our team is very excited to take this next step,”...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
biometricupdate.com

Clear’s digital health pass adopted by major US commercial real estate management firm

America’s largest managed security provider for commercial real estate and tenants and leader in property technology, Kastle Systems, has partnered with Clear to integrate its biometrically-secured Health Pass into building management to help employers and facilities managers remain compliant with COVID-19-related regulations. Clear’s Health Pass, available within the overall...
REAL ESTATE
sixtyandme.com

Real Estate Auction, Anyone?

Have you ever been to a real estate auction? It is really a lot of fun! Real estate auctions take place all around us every day of the week, yet I’m always amazed at how many people have never attended one or are simply afraid to buy real estate at a public auction.
nnbw.com

People: Casey Prostinak, Landon Gonzalez join LOGIC Commercial Real Estate

Nevada-based LOGIC Commercial Real Estate recently announced the addition of a new broker duo to its Reno team, Casey Prostinak and Landon Gonzalez, who will focus on office, industrial and investment properties. Prostinak and Gonzalez are lifelong friends who hail from Northern Nevada. They have been involved in over 420...
RENO, NV

