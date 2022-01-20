ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Borgia celebrates senior night with win

By Bill Battle battleb@emissourian.com
Washington Missourian
 2 days ago

Is there any better way to celebrate senior night?. St. Francis Borgia Regional honored seniors Kaitlyn Patke, Audrey Richardson and Callyn Weber by beating rival St. Dominic Monday, 59-44. “We had a great atmosphere for senior night,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. Borgia (7-7, 3-1) led after...

