Borgia celebrates senior night with win

The Girls Basketball team hosted Whiteland at Garrett Gym on Thursday night for senior night. Seniors Madison Phares and Madison Bassett were honored with family members before the varsity game. Shelbyville started fast building a 13-9 first quarter lead. In a back and forth second quarter the Bears took a 24-21 lead into the halftime break. Yet again the Bears couldn’t shake the pesky Warriors as the Bears protected a three point lead 38-35 after three quarters of play. The Bears protected the basketball late and utilized good defense to create easy offense to pick up the 56-48 win. Edwards led the way with 22 points, while the seniors added 12 for Phares and 7 for Bassett. Wilson had 6, Brenner 5, Johnson 3, and Eads 2 points to round out the scoring. Shelbyville moves to 9-11 on the year. The JV team was defeated and moved to 14-3 on the year. The Bears will close out HHC play on Saturday with a varsity only 1 pm game.

WHITELAND, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO