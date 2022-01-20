1950 Smart Little Lorry For Sale

A major breakdown assistance company has announced it will be the first in the UK to use a pure electric patrol vehicle.The RAC said it will trial a zero-emission Renault Zoe van, which cannot tow vehicles but can carry the parts needed to fix four out of five breakdowns on the spot.It will mostly be used for the two most common breakdowns, which are caused by problems with batteries and tyres.The van, which has a range of 245 miles, will be deployed in urban and rural locations to assess its efficiency as a patrol vehicle.RAC group operations director Paul Coulton...

