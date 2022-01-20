Orbital stability of periodic standing waves for the cubic fractional nonlinear Schrodinger equation

A graphical regular representation (GRR) of a group $G$ is a Cayley graph of $G$ whose full automorphism group is equal to the right regular permutation representation of $G$. In this paper we study cubic GRRs of $\mathrm{PSL}_{n}(q)$ ($n=4, 6, 8$), $\mathrm{PSp}_{n}(q)$ ($n=6, 8$), $\mathrm{P}\Omega_{n}^{+}(q)$ ($n=8, 10, 12$) and $\mathrm{P}\Omega_{n}^{-}(q)$ ($n=8, 10, 12$), where $q = 2^f$ with $f \ge 1$. We prove that for each of these groups, with probability tending to $1$ as $q \rightarrow \infty$, any element $x$ of odd prime order dividing $2^{ef}-1$ but not $2^{i}-1$ for each $1 \le i < ef$ together with a random involution $y$ gives rise to a cubic GRR, where $e=n-2$ for $\mathrm{P}\Omega_{n}^{+}(q)$ and $e=n$ for other groups. Moreover, for sufficiently large $q$, there are elements $x$ satisfying these conditions, and for each of them there exists an involution $y$ such that $\{x,x^{-1},y\}$ produces a cubic GRR. This result together with certain known results in the literature implies that except for $\mathrm{PSL}_2(q)$, $\mathrm{PSL}_3(q)$, $\mathrm{PSU}_3(q)$ and a finite number of other cases, every finite non-abelian simple group contains an element $x$ and an involution $y$ such that $\{x,x^{-1},y\}$ produces a GRR, showing that a modified version of a conjecture by Spiga is true. Our results and several known results together also confirm a conjecture by Fang and Xia which asserts that except for a finite number of cases every finite non-abelian simple group has a cubic GRR.
