Orbital stability of periodic standing waves for the cubic fractional nonlinear Schrodinger equation

By Gabriel E. Bittencourt Moraes, Handan Borluk, Guilherme de Loreno, Gulcin M. Muslu, Fabio Natali
 4 days ago

In this paper, the existence and orbital stability of the periodic standing waves solutions for the nonlinear fractional Schrodinger (fNLS) equation with cubic nonlinearity is studied. The existence is determined...

Uniqueness of solutions to nonlinear Schrödinger equations from their zeros

We show novel types of uniqueness and rigidity results for Schrödinger equations in either the nonlinear case or in the presence of a complex-valued potential. As our main result we obtain that the trivial solution $u=0$ is the only solution for which the assumptions $u(t=0)\vert_{D}=0, u(t=T)\vert_{D}=0$ hold, where $D\subset \mathbb{R}^d$ are certain subsets of codimension one. In particular, $D$ is discrete for dimension $d=1$.
MATHEMATICS
Nonintegrability of Forced Nonlinear Oscillators

In recent papers by the authors (S.~Motonaga and K.~Yagasaki, Obstructions to integrability of nearly integrable dynamical systems near regular level sets, submitted for publication, and K.~Yagasaki, Nonintegrability of nearly integrable dynamical systems near resonant periodic orbits, submitted for publication), two different techniques which allow us to prove the real-analytic or complex-meromorphic nonintegrability of forced nonlinear oscillators having the form of time-periodic perturbations of single-degree-of-freedom Hamiltonian systems were provided. Here the concept of nonintegrability in the Bogoyavlenskij sense is adopted and the first integrals and commutative vector fields are also required to depend real-analytically or complex-meromorphically on the small parameter. In this paper we review the theories and continue to demonstrate their usefulness. In particular, we consider the periodically forced damped pendulum and prove its nonintegrability in the above meaning.
SCIENCE
Energy transfer, weak resonance, and Fermi's golden rule in Hamiltonian nonlinear Klein-Gordon equations

This paper focuses on a class of nonlinear Klein-Gordon equations in three dimensions, which are Hamiltonian and perturbations of the linear Klein-Gordon equation with potential. In quantum mechanics, metastable states, which last longer than expected, have been observed. The unperturbed dynamical system has a bound state with frequency $\Omega$, a spatially localized and time periodic solution. These metastable states are a consequence of the instability of the bound state under the nonlinear Fermi's Golden Rule. In 1999, Soffer and Weinstein began exploring the underlying mathematical instability mechanism from the bound state to these metastable states in their work \cite{SW1999}. They found that the rate of energy transfer from discrete to continuum modes was anomalously slow at $1/(1 + t)^{\frac{1}{4}}$, when the discrete spectrum was close to the continuous spectrum ($ \sigma_c(\sqrt{H}) = [m, \infty)$, $3\Omega > m$) of $H= -\Delta + V + m^2 $. Since then, many efforts have been focused on the mechanism and the rate of energy transfer when $0 < 3\Omega < m$, where the discrete spectrum is farther from the continuous spectrum of $H$.
SCIENCE
Transmissibility in Interactive Nanocomposite Diffusion: The Nonlinear Double-Diffusion Model

Model analogies and exchange of ideas between physics or chemistry with biology or epidemiology have often involved inter-sectoral mapping of techniques. Material mechanics has benefitted hugely from such interpolations from mathematical physics where dislocation patterning of platstically deformed metals [1,2,3] and mass transport in nanocomposite materials with high diffusivity paths such as dislocation and grain boundaries, have been traditionally analyzed using the paradigmatic Walgraef-Aifantis (W-A) double-diffusivity (D-D) model [4,5,6,7,8,9]. A long standing challenge in these studies has been the inherent nonlinear correlation between the diffusivity paths, making it extremely difficult to analyze their interdependence. Here, we present a novel method of approximating a closed form solution of the ensemble averaged density profiles and correlation statistics of coupled dynamical systems, drawing from a technique used in mathematical biology to calculate a quantity called the {\it basic reproduction number} $R_0$, which is the average number of secondary infections generated from every infected. We show that the $R_0$ formulation can be used to calculate the correlation between diffusivity paths, agreeing closely with the exact numerical solution of the D-D model. The method can be generically implemented to analyze other reaction-diffusion models.
CHEMISTRY
Schrodinger
Unconditionally optimal error estimate of a linearized variable-time-step BDF2 scheme for nonlinear parabolic equations

In this paper we consider a linearized variable-time-step two-step backward differentiation formula (BDF2) scheme for solving nonlinear parabolic equations. The scheme is constructed by using the variable time-step BDF2 for the linear term and a Newton linearized method for the nonlinear term in time combining with a Galerkin finite element method (FEM) in space. We prove the unconditionally optimal error estimate of the proposed scheme under mild restrictions on the ratio of adjacent time-steps, i.e. $0<r_k < r_{\max} \approx 4.8645$ and on the maximum time step. The proof involves the discrete orthogonal convolution (DOC) and discrete complementary convolution (DCC) kernels, and the error splitting approach. In addition, our analysis also shows that the first level solution $u^1$ obtained by BDF1 (i.e. backward Euler scheme) does not cause the loss of global accuracy of second order. Numerical examples are provided to demonstrate our theoretical results.
MATHEMATICS
Sticky nonlinear SDEs and convergence of McKean-Vlasov equations without confinement

We develop a new approach to study the long time behaviour of solutions to nonlinear stochastic differential equations in the sense of McKean, as well as propagation of chaos for the corresponding mean-field particle system approximations. Our approach is based on a sticky coupling between two solutions to the equation. We show that the distance process between the two copies is dominated by a solution to a one-dimensional nonlinear stochastic differential equation with a sticky boundary at zero. This new class of equations is then analyzed carefully. In particular, we show that the dominating equation has a phase transition. In the regime where the Dirac measure at zero is the only invariant probability measure, we prove exponential convergence to equilibrium both for the one-dimensional equation, and for the original nonlinear SDE. Similarly, propagation of chaos is shown by a componentwise sticky coupling and comparison with a system of one dimensional nonlinear SDEs with sticky boundaries at zero. The approach applies to equations without confinement potential and to interaction terms that are not of gradient type.
MATHEMATICS
Proof of the Strong Ivić Conjecture for the Cubic Moment of Maass-form $L$-functions

In this paper, we prove the following asymptotic formula for the spectral cubic moment of central $L$-values: $$. \sum_{t_f \leqslant T} \frac {2 L \big( \tfrac 1 2 , f \big)^3} {L(1, \mathrm{Sym}^2 f)} + \frac {2} {\pi} \int_{0}^{T} \frac {\left| \zeta \big(\tfrac 1 2 + it \big) \right|^{6} } { | \zeta (1 + 2 it ) |^2 } \mathrm{d} t = T^2 P_3 (\log T) + O (T^{1+\varepsilon}) , $$ where $f$ ranges in an orthonormal basis of (even) Hecke--Maass cusp forms, and $P_3$ is a certain polynomial of degree $3$. It improves on the error term $O (T^{8/7+\varepsilon})$ in a paper of Ivić and hence confirms his strong conjecture for the cubic moment. This is the first time that the (strong) moment conjecture is fully proven in a cubic case. Moreover, we establish the short-interval variant of the above asymptotic formula on intervals of length as short as $T^{\varepsilon}$.
MATHEMATICS
Non-linear periodic waves on the Einstein cylinder

Motivated by the study of small amplitudes non-linear waves in the Anti-de-Sitter spacetime and in particular the conjectured existence of periodic in time solutions to the Einstein equations, we construct families of arbitrary small time-periodic solutions to the conformal cubic wave equation and the spherically-symmetric Yang-Mills equations on the Einstein cylinder $\mathbb{R}\times \mathbb{S}^3$. For the conformal cubic wave equation, we consider both spherically-symmetric solutions and complexed-valued aspherical solutions with an ansatz relying on the Hopf fibration of the $3$-sphere. In all three cases, the equations reduce to $1$+$1$ semi-linear wave equations. Our proof relies on a theorem of Bambusi-Paleari for which the main assumption is the existence of a seed solution, given by a non-degenerate zero of a non-linear operator associated with the resonant system. For the problems that we consider, such seed solutions are simply given by the mode solutions of the linearized equations. Provided that the Fourier coefficients of the systems can be computed, the non-degeneracy conditions then amount to solving infinite dimensional linear systems. Since the eigenfunctions for all three cases studied are given by Jacobi polynomials, we derive the different Fourier and resonant systems using linearization and connection formulas as well as integral transformation of Jacobi polynomials. In the Yang-Mills case, the original version of the theorem of Bambusi-Paleari is not applicable because the non-linearity of smallest degree is nonresonant. The resonant terms are then provided by the next order non-linear terms with an extra correction due to backreaction terms of the smallest degree non-linearity and we prove an analogous theorem in this setting.
SCIENCE
Bright Spectroscopic Binaries: II. A study of five systems with orbital periods of P < 500 days

We present a detailed analysis of five bright spectroscopic binary systems (HD 18665, HD 27131, HD 171852, HD 215550, HD 217427) that have orbital periods of P < 500 days. We determined the complete set of orbital parameters using the toolkit RadVel by analyzing the observed radial velocity curves. To study the properties of the five systems, we also analyzed the intermediate resolution spectra (R = 20,000) observed with the TIGRE telescope and determined the stellar parameters of the primary stars using the toolkit iSpec. With Gaia Early Data Release 3 parallaxes, a correction for interstellar extinction using the 3D dust map, and bolometric corrections, we placed the stars in the Hertzsprung-Russell diagram and compared the positions with stellar evolution tracks calculated with the Eggleton code to determine the masses and ages of the primary stars. They have all evolved to the giant phase. Finally, we were able to determine the masses of the secondary stars and to estimate the orbital inclinations i of the binary systems.
ASTRONOMY
Simulation Study of the Relative Askaryan Fraction at the South Pole

We use CoREAS simulations to study the ratio of geomagnetic and Askaryan radio emission from cosmic-ray air showers at the location of the South Pole. The fraction of Askaryan emission relative to the total emission is determined by the polarization of the radio signal at the moment of its peak amplitude. We find that the relative Askaryan fraction has a radial dependence increasing with the distance from the shower axis -- with a plateau around the Cherenkov ring. We further find that the Askaryan fraction depends on shower parameters like zenith angle and the distance to the shower maximum. While these dependencies are in agreement with earlier studies, they have not yet been utilized to determine the depth of the shower maximum, $X_\mathrm{max}$, based on the Askaryan fraction. Fitting these dependencies with a polynomial model, we arrive at an alternative method to reconstruct $X_\mathrm{max}$ using a measurement of the Askaryan fraction and shower geometry as input. Depending on the measurement uncertainties of the Askaryan fraction, this method is found to be able to deliver a similar accuracy with other methods of reconstructing $X_\mathrm{max}$ from radio observables, except of the superior, but computing-intensive template methods. Consequently, the polarization and Askaryan fraction of the radio signal should be considered as an additional input observable in future generations of template-fitting reconstruction and other multivariate approaches.
ASTRONOMY
Radial solutions for equations of Weingarten type

In this paper we study the linear Weingarten equation defined by the fully non-linear PDE. $$a\, \mbox{div}\frac{Du}{\sqrt{1+|Du|^2}}+b\, \frac{\mbox{det}D^2u}{(1+|Du|^2)^2}=\phi\left(\frac{1}{\sqrt{1+|Du|^2}}\right)$$ in a domain $\Omega\subset\mathbb{R}^2$, where $\phi\in C^1([-1,1])$ and $a,b\in\mathbb{R}$. We approach the existence of radial solutions when $\Omega$ is a disk of small radius, giving an affirmative answer when the PDE is of elliptic type. In the hyperbolic case we show that no radial solution exists, while in the parabolic case we find explicitly all the solutions. Finally, in the elliptic case we prove uniqueness and symmetry results concerning the Dirichlet problem of such equation.
MATHEMATICS
Holographic Ricci DE as running vacuum with nonlinear interactions

The holographic Ricci dark energy can be treated as a running vacuum due to its analogy in the energy density, which is a combination of $H$ and $\dot H$, the model can predict either eternal acceleration or eternal deceleration. In the earlier works, we have shown that the presence of additive constant in the energy density or by considering possible interaction between dark sectors through a phenomenological term, the model can predict a transition from a prior decelerated to a late accelerated epoch. This paper analyses the cosmic evolution of holographic Ricci dark energy as a running vacuum with a nonlinear interaction between dark sectors in a flat FLRW universe. We consider three possible nonlinear interaction forms which give analytically feasible solutions. We have constrained the model using the Type1a Supernova(Pantheon)+CMB(Planck 2018)+BAO(SDSS) data and evaluated the best-estimated values of all the model parameters. We have analyzed the evolution of the Hubble parameter and deceleration parameter of all three cases. We perform state finder analysis of the model, which implies the quintessence nature of the model and found that it is distinguishably different from the standard $\Lambda$CDM model. The dynamical system analysis of all three cases confirms the evolution of the universe from an unstable prior matter-dominated era to a stable end de Sitter phase.
PHYSICS
Renormalization of stochastic nonlinear heat and wave equations driven by subordinate cylindrical Brownian noises

In this paper, we study the stochastic nonlinear heat equations (SNLH) and stochastic nonlinear wave equations (SNLW) on two-dimensional torus driven by a subordinate cylindrical Brownian noise, which we define by the time-derivative of a cylindrical Brownian motion subordinated to a nondecreasing c`adl`ag stochastic process. To construct the solution, we introduce a suitable renormalization. For SNLH, we cannot expect the time-continuity for the solutions because the noise is jump-type. Moreover, due to the low time-integrability of the solutions, we could establish a local well-posedness result for SNLH only with a quadratic nonlinearity. On the other hand, For SNLW, the solutions have time-continuity and we can show the local well-posedness for general polynomial nonlinearities.
SCIENCE
Analysis of bistability at the coupling between waveguide and whispering gallery modes of a nonlinear hemicylinder

The optical bistability caused by the coupling between modes of the parallel-plate waveguide and a nonlinear hemicylindrical crystal is studied using theoretical and numerical analysis. In such a system a waveguide channel is parallelly coupled to whispering gallery modes of a hemicylindrical microresonator ensuring bistable behaviour at input intensities of the order of a few MW/cm2. The characteristic minimum switching time of the system (around 30 ps) can be controlled by varying the thickness of the metal layer which couples the waveguide and whispering gallery modes. This is conditioned by the change of the quality Q-factor, as well as the coupling coefficient of the resonator. The main advantages of the system are fabrication simplicity, small sizes of the order of 3 microns and the possibility of adjusting the processes by making use of the electro-optical effect.
MATHEMATICS
Strong error analysis of Euler methods for overdamped generalized Langevin equations with fractional noise: Nonlinear case

This paper considers the strong error analysis of the Euler and fast Euler methods for nonlinear overdamped generalized Langevin equations driven by the fractional noise. The main difficulty lies in handling the interaction between the fractional Brownian motion and the singular kernel, which is overcome by means of the Malliavin calculus and fine estimates of several multiple singular integrals. Consequently, these two methods are proved to be strongly convergent with order nearly $\min\{2(H+\alpha-1), \alpha\}$, where $H \in (1/2,1)$ and $\alpha\in(1-H,1)$ respectively characterize the singularity levels of fractional noises and singular kernels in the underlying equation. This result improves the existing convergence order $H+\alpha-1$ of Euler methods for the nonlinear case, and gives a positive answer to the open problem raised in [4]. As an application of the theoretical findings, we further investigate the complexity of the multilevel Monte Carlo simulation based on the fast Euler method, which turns out to behave better performance than the standard Monte Carlo simulation when computing the expectation of functionals of the considered equation.
MATHEMATICS
A stabilizer-free $C^0$ weak Galerkin method for the biharmonic equations

In this article, we present and analyze a stabilizer-free $C^0$ weak Galerkin (SF-C0WG) method for solving the biharmonic problem. The SF-C0WG method is formulated in terms of cell unknowns which are $C^0$ continuous piecewise polynomials of degree $k+2$ with $k\geq 0$ and in terms of face unknowns which are discontinuous piecewise polynomials of degree $k+1$. The formulation of this SF-C0WG method is without the stabilized or penalty term and is as simple as the $C^1$ conforming finite element scheme of the biharmonic problem. Optimal order error estimates in a discrete $H^2$-like norm and the $H^1$ norm for $k\geq 0$ are established for the corresponding WG finite element solutions. Error estimates in the $L^2$ norm are also derived with an optimal order of convergence for $k>0$ and sub-optimal order of convergence for $k=0$. Numerical experiments are shown to confirm the theoretical results.
MATHEMATICS
The Coupled Rejection Sampler

We propose a novel coupled rejection-sampling method for sampling from couplings of arbitrary distributions. The method relies on accepting or rejecting coupled samples coming from dominating marginals. Contrary to existing acceptance-rejection methods, the variance of the execution time of the proposed method is limited and stays finite as the two target marginals approach each other in the sense of the total variation norm. In the important special case of coupling multivariate Gaussians with different means and covariances, we derive positive lower bounds for the resulting coupling probability of our algorithm, and we then show how the coupling method can be optimised using convex optimisation. Finally, we show how we can modify the coupled-rejection method to propose from coupled ensemble of proposals, so as to asymptotically recover a maximal coupling. We then apply the method to derive a novel parallel coupled particle filter resampling algorithm, and show how it can be used to speed up unbiased MCMC methods based on couplings.
SCIENCE
Cubic graphical regular representations of some classical simple groups

A graphical regular representation (GRR) of a group $G$ is a Cayley graph of $G$ whose full automorphism group is equal to the right regular permutation representation of $G$. In this paper we study cubic GRRs of $\mathrm{PSL}_{n}(q)$ ($n=4, 6, 8$), $\mathrm{PSp}_{n}(q)$ ($n=6, 8$), $\mathrm{P}\Omega_{n}^{+}(q)$ ($n=8, 10, 12$) and $\mathrm{P}\Omega_{n}^{-}(q)$ ($n=8, 10, 12$), where $q = 2^f$ with $f \ge 1$. We prove that for each of these groups, with probability tending to $1$ as $q \rightarrow \infty$, any element $x$ of odd prime order dividing $2^{ef}-1$ but not $2^{i}-1$ for each $1 \le i < ef$ together with a random involution $y$ gives rise to a cubic GRR, where $e=n-2$ for $\mathrm{P}\Omega_{n}^{+}(q)$ and $e=n$ for other groups. Moreover, for sufficiently large $q$, there are elements $x$ satisfying these conditions, and for each of them there exists an involution $y$ such that $\{x,x^{-1},y\}$ produces a cubic GRR. This result together with certain known results in the literature implies that except for $\mathrm{PSL}_2(q)$, $\mathrm{PSL}_3(q)$, $\mathrm{PSU}_3(q)$ and a finite number of other cases, every finite non-abelian simple group contains an element $x$ and an involution $y$ such that $\{x,x^{-1},y\}$ produces a GRR, showing that a modified version of a conjecture by Spiga is true. Our results and several known results together also confirm a conjecture by Fang and Xia which asserts that except for a finite number of cases every finite non-abelian simple group has a cubic GRR.
MATHEMATICS
The nonlinear field equation of the three-point correlation function of galaxies

Based on the field theory of density fluctuation under Newtonian gravity, we obtain analytically the nonlinear equation of 3-pt correlation function $\zeta$ of galaxies in a homogeneous, isotropic, static universe. The density fluctuations have been kept up to second order. By the Fry-Peebles ansatz and the Groth-Peebles ansatz, the equation of $\zeta$ becomes closed and differs from the Gaussian approximate equation. Using the boundary condition inferred from the data of SDSS, we obtain the solution $\zeta(r, u, \theta)$ at fixed $u=2$, which exhibits a shallow $U$-shape along the angle $\theta$ and, nevertheless, decreases monotonously along the radial $r$. We show its difference with the Gaussian solution. As a direct criterion of non-Gaussianity, the reduced $Q(r, u, \theta)$ deviates from the Gaussianity plane $Q=1$, exhibits a deeper $U$-shape along $\theta$ and varies weakly along $r$, agreeing with the observed data.
ASTRONOMY
Amplitude-dependent edge states and discrete breathers in nonlinear modulated phononic lattices

We investigate the spectral properties of one-dimensional spatially modulated nonlinear phononic lattices, and their evolution as a function of amplitude. In linear lattices, spatial stiffness modulations produce non-trivial gaps that host topological states localized at the edges of finite domains, which are reminiscent of the 2D Quantum Hall Effect. With cubic nonlinearities, we show that edge states whose eigenvalue branch remains within the gap as amplitude increases remain localized, and therefore appear to be robust with respect to amplitude. In contrast, edge states whose corresponding branch approaches the bulk bands experience delocalization transitions. These transitions are predicted through continuation studies on the linear eigenmodes as a function of amplitude, and are confirmed by direct time domain simulations on finite lattices. Through our predictions, we also observe a series of amplitude-induced localization transitions as the bulk modes detach from the nonlinear bulk bands and become discrete breathers that are localized in one or more regions of the domain. Remarkably, these transitions are independent of the size of the finite lattice. These results highlight the co-existence of topological edge states and discrete breathers in nonlinear modulated lattices. Their interplay may be exploited for amplitude-induced eigenstate transitions, for the assessment of the robustness of localized states, and as a strategy to induce discrete breathers through amplitude tuning.
PHYSICS

